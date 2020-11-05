Lithuania uneasy about possible coronavirus mutation at local mink farms

By bne IntelliNews November 5, 2020

Lithuania said on November 5 it is closely watching the situation in the country’s mink farms after Denmark decided to cull all minks reared in the country due to a coronavirus (COVID-19) mutation.

Denmark, the world's largest mink fur producer, said on November 4 it would destroy all minks at farms breeding these animals after a new mutated coronavirus version was detected, spreading among people. 12 people have already contracted the virus that mutated in minks.

Scientists are concerned that the mutated virus might fully or partially invalidate the coronavirus vaccines now being developed.

Lithuania’s agriculture ministry said it was discussing the issue with the State Food Veterinary Service and the Lithuanian Animal Breeders Association.

The ministry said it was assured that there are no signs of COVID-19 at Lithuanian farms and called on animal farms to ensure that if workers develop any signs, they are isolated from contact with fur animals.

Figures from the agriculture ministry show 71 breeders in Lithuania are rearing 1.9mn animals.

 
