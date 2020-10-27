Lithuania's first tech unicorn Vinted takes over Dutch competitor United Wardrobe

By bne IntelliNews October 27, 2020

Vilnius-based Vinted, Europe's biggest second-hand fashion platform, announced on October 27 it has acquired United Wardrobe, a Dutch competitor.

According to Vinted, the merged group will bring together over 34mn users in Europe, which will help accelerate its expansion into new markets. Vinted became Lithuania's first "unicorn", a startup company valued at over €1bn, in November 2019.

Founded in Vilnius in 2008, the company now operates in 12 markets worldwide, including Spain, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Poland, Lithuania, the UK and the US.

United Wardrobe was founded in the Netherlands in 2014 and later expanded to Belgium, France and Germany

