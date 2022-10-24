Kosovo’s KEDS deploys drones to monitor power distribution network

Kosovo’s KEDS deploys drones to monitor power distribution network
The drones were activated in mountainous terrain above the Keqekolla and Restelica 10 kV lines. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 24, 2022

Kosovo’s power distribution system KEDS started to use drones to monitor its distribution network, the company announced on October 21.

With the monitoring the company expects to improve the reliability of supply to consumers.

The drones were activated in mountainous terrain above the Keqekolla and Restelica 10 kV lines, the company said.

“In such areas, due to the configuration of the terrain, it is difficult for the teams to carry out their work, especially after atmospheric precipitation or high winds. Therefore, such a technology will help to reduce the risks for field workers, as well as to shorten the time of data acquisition and intervention in the rehabilitation of the network or eventual breakdowns,” KEDS said.

KEDS plans to expand the project and include all overhead lines of the distribution system starting from next January.

The drones will be controlled from a distance of up to 8 km and will take high-resolution photos and videos, in which the technical condition of the distribution lines and other parameters can be clearly seen.

KEDS is owned by Turkish companies Calık Holding and Limak Holding.

