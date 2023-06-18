Kazakhstan, China expand oil and gas ties with raft of new deals

Kazakhstan, China expand oil and gas ties with raft of new deals
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne intellinews June 18, 2023

Kazakhstan has struck a number of deals this month to expand co-operation with China in the oil and gas industry, as Astana seeks closer ties with Beijing while reducing its reliance on Moscow. Kazakh national welfare fund Samruk-Kazyna and China’s state-owned oil company CNPC reached agreements in Astana on June 6 on jointly developing Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry, the former reported.

According to the fund, Kazakh national oil firm KazMunayGas (KMG) and CNPC will work together on expanding the capacity of the Kenkiyak-Atyrau and Kenkiyak-Kumkol pipelines by 6mn tonnes per year (120,000 barrels per day) and 5mn tpy respectively. The pipelines are used to funnel Kazakh oil to China, and the Kazakh government wants to expand these shipments to cut reliance on its main crude export route, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system that runs through Russia as a means of exporting its crude. Flow via CPC has been repeatedly disrupted since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Kenkiyak-Atyrau transported 4.5mn tonnes of oil last year, while Kenkiyak-Kumkol shipped 8.1mn tonnes. Kenkiyak-Kumkol is currently capable of transporting 10mn tpy of oil, but this capacity could be doubled if three additional oil pumping stations are added. KMG and CNPC have agreed to carry out preliminary studies on the project.

Kazakhstan has also reached out to China to move ahead with its long-running refinery modernisation programme. KMG and CNPC agreed preliminarily to double the throughput capacity of the Shymkent oil refinery in south Kazakhstan to 12mn tpy. Kazakhstan sporadically struggles with domestic fuel shortages, and for years has been pushing to expand its production capacity to meet rising demand. But projects have often faced delays.

In addition, Astana and Beijing discussed involving CNPC in the construction of a second 15bn cubic metre per year string along the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline, which is used to deliver Kazakh gas to China. Kazakh gas firm QazaqGaz will form a joint working group with CNPC, develop a feasibility study by the end of the year, and determine initial financing for the project.

QazaqGaz and CNPC are furthermore working on a plan to build a gas processing plant at the Kashagan field with a capacity of 4 bcm per year, as part of a larger project to expand the deposit’s liquid output.

KMG and CNPC discussed these initiatives at the end of April, and the following month an agreement was reached to involve Chinese investors in a number of projects in the Kazakh oil and gas industry, during a visit by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to China. In total, 47 documents worth $22bn were signed at that time, aimed at bolstering co-operation in the fields of geological exploration and oil refining, as well as looking at ways of increasing Kazakh oil transport capacity to China.

Tokayev, who is fluent in Chinese, has made closer ties with Beijing a cornerstone of his foreign policy since taking office in 2019. That effort has gained momentum as Kazakhstan’s other major neighbouring economic and political partner Russia has faced mounting international isolation in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

It looks like Putin is getting his Central Asian gas deal after all

bneGREEN: Central Asia’s water crisis gaining rapid momentum, cities forced to introduce water rationing

Islamic finance going nowhere fast in Kazakhstan says Fitch report

News

Turkmen scientists to close the ‘Door to Hell’

National leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov ordered experts to work out how to extinguish the famously fiery gas crater. They’ve finally found a way of granting his wish.

Turkey’s CHP opposition party accused of maintaining paid troll army

Journalists calling on party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu to resign following his election defeat allegedly targeted.

Turkish high school student applies for asylum in Germany during Erasmus trip

German authorities transfer 17-year-old to refugee camp. Number of people from Turkey seeking EU asylum is soaring.

Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage

New centrist coalition government makes reform one of its first steps.

Slovak president says she won’t stand for re-election

Zuzana Caputova says she does not have "strength" for second term after constant attacks by political parties.

Turkmen scientists to close the ‘Door to Hell’
8 hours ago
Turkey’s CHP opposition party accused of maintaining paid troll army
9 hours ago
Turkish high school student applies for asylum in Germany during Erasmus trip
11 hours ago
Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
16 hours ago
Slovak president says she won’t stand for re-election
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    5 days ago
  2. Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022
    8 days ago
  3. Russia doubles military trained dolphins patrols at its key Crimean naval base
    6 days ago
  4. Erdogan risks sparking tensions with Iran over land corridor Azerbaijan is demanding from Armenia
    5 days ago
  5. Russian President Putin said Russia is “getting off the needle” of raw material exports
    4 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    5 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    26 days ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    23 days ago
  4. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss