Kazakhstan carries out 350 major road works in 2020

Kazakhstan carried out 350 major road works in 2020 at a total cost of $565mn, World Highways reported.

Repairs were carried out on 3,221km of local roads, while 541km of highways were upgraded. Around 75% of local roads were now in a “good condition” in Kazakhstan, compared to 71% in 2019.

Further upgrades to roads are expected in 2021.

One project involves the development of a highway connecting the commercial capital Almaty with neighbouring Kyrgyzstan. The Asian Development Bank-supported (ADB-supported) project is still under consideration as options for the shorter routes require a drastic increase in costs due to the construction of tunnel sections of either 14.6km, 16km or 12km.