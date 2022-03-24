Kazakhstan assesses how to bypass CPC pipeline after Russia announces 'storm damage' shutdown

Kazakhstan assesses how to bypass CPC pipeline after Russia announces 'storm damage' shutdown
Russia claims storm damage has knocked out oil exports from the CPC.
By bne IntelIiNews March 24, 2022

Kazakhstan's energy ministry said on March 23 that it was working on alternative oil export routes after the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) stopped operations to carry out repairs on what it said were two of three mooring points that Russia reported as damaged by a storm in its section of the Black Sea.

Repairs could take up to two months, RIA news agency quoted Russia's energy ministry as saying on March 22. Russian officials noted that Russian and Kazakh oil exports via the CPC from the Black Sea may fall by up to 1mn barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to 1% of global oil production.

The CPC pipeline has been in the spotlight since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent imposing of restrictions by various countries on Russian oil exports that led to an oil price spike. Though the US hit Russian oil with sanctions, it did not sanction the CPC, saying that oil flows from Kazakhstan via Russia should continue to run uninterrupted. The capacity of the pipeline accounts for around two-thirds of Kazakhstan’s oil exports, making the infrastructure crucial for the country’s economy.

The Financial Times reported analysts as raising questions about the timing of the reported storm damage, as none of the pipeline’s western partners had been able to inspect the facilities. “If a storm shuts down infrastructure or if Russia shuts down infrastructure, Russia can decide when it reopens infrastructure,” Kevin Book, managing director at ClearView Energy Partners, a Washington-based research group, was quoted as saying.

The pipeline ships around 1.2mn barrels per day, or 1.2% of the global demand. Any major disruption to its flows would place further strain on a global oil market, which faces one of the worst supply crunches since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s.

Most of the oil in the pipeline belongs to Russia, Kazakhstan and international oil majors, including Chevron. The oil is exported from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

The CPC pipeline runs 1,500km from the Tengiz oilfield in western Kazakhstan to Russia’s Black Sea coastline. It transits oil produced by US supermajors Chevron and ExxonMobil. Russian crude also feeds the line from oilfields along the route.

A Chevron spokesperson said the company was "currently assessing the situation."

Major global trading houses such as Vitol and Trafigura said on March 22 they estimated current Russian oil disruptions at 2mn-3mn barrels per day. They noted that the world could barely cope with a disruption exceeding 2mn bpd as it would lead to another price spike and an economic recession.

 



 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Serbia prepares to start talks on new Russian gas contract

COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime

Putin retaliates to Western sanctions by demanding rubles only payment for gas

News

Serbia prepares to start talks on new Russian gas contract

Serbia has so far resisted calls from EU leaders to join western sanctions on Russia, though it has condemned the invasion of Ukraine.

Putin retaliates to Western sanctions by demanding rubles only payment for gas

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has announced that “unfriendly” countries will have to pay for gas in Russian rubles and requested that the central bank prepare the necessary conditions for enacting this within seven days.

"Climate Czar" and veteran Russian reformist Chubais said to have flown Russia

Veteran reformer Anatoly Chubais has quit his post of"Climate Czar" and fled the country after criticising Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Poland to expel 45 Russian diplomats for spying

Wave of alleged Russian spies being expelled across Nato countries.

Orban asks EU to disburse RRF grant and loan, citing refugee crisis and sanctions

Hungary was eligible for €7.2bn in funding from the RRF, but Brussels has kept the money back because of corruption concerns. Orban’s government is also now making a U-turn on the €9bn loan component after a pre-election splurge.

Serbia prepares to start talks on new Russian gas contract
2 hours ago
Putin retaliates to Western sanctions by demanding rubles only payment for gas
3 hours ago
"Climate Czar" and veteran Russian reformist Chubais said to have flown Russia
16 hours ago
Poland to expel 45 Russian diplomats for spying
16 hours ago
Orban asks EU to disburse RRF grant and loan, citing refugee crisis and sanctions
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    11 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Winners and losers from the war in Ukraine (and Russia has already lost, even if it wins)
    7 days ago
  3. Ukraine and Russia appear to be close to agreeing a 15-point peace deal
    7 days ago
  4. Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
    8 days ago
  5. 'They don’t know Ukraine': head of peace talks delegation on Kyiv’s 'cautious optimism'
    5 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    11 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    21 days ago
  3. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    27 days ago
  4. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    13 days ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss