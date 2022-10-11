Kazakh president bemoans shrinking lake, doesn’t mention China’s take

Kazakh president bemoans shrinking lake, doesn’t mention China’s take
The southwestern part of Lake Balkhash in 2017. / Nasa
By Artyem Sochnev for Eurasianet October 11, 2022

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has raised concern over the future of his country’s largest lake, while declining to mention that its fate mostly depends on Chinese activities upstream.    

Tokayev spoke about the shrinking Lake Balkhash during a visit to the Karaganda region that appeared closely tied to a snap presidential vote next month.

In recent years, “there has been a rapid shallowing of Lake Balkhash,” he complained, while referring to the “unsatisfactory technical condition” of the Satpayev canal that transports water into the country’s central regions from the Chinese border. 

Tokayev asked officials at the October 5 gathering to study the problem and take measures accordingly. 

Water transportation is a perennial source of vexation in Central Asia, where dated infrastructure has made it one of the world’s most water-wasting regions. Just witness the disappearance of the Aral Sea, which Kazakhstan shared with Uzbekistan.

The biggest issue facing Balkhash is increased demand for water along Chinese sections of the Ili River, which accounts for 70% of flows into the lake. 

Here the ball is very much in China’s court. 

Two years ago Kazakhstan’s then-ecology minister described ongoing negotiations for an agreement on trans-boundary water resources as “very difficult,” while expressing pride that Kazakhstan was the only country of all China’s neighbours that Beijing was even bothering to consult over water issues.

As of April last year, work on the agreement that began in 2015 was 25% complete, the ministry estimated

That summer, recently dismissed deputy ecology minister Serik Kozhaniyazov argued that the lake was not actually losing volume, and would remain stable as long as 12 cubic kilometres flowed into it every year. 

A study back in 2018 by Kazakh academics framed negotiations over common use of the Ili and another river flowing in from China, the Irtysh, as a "casualty of Kazakhstan-China relations.” 

The authors argued that Astana was “trying to balance access to adequate water with all the other aspects of its national interest that are connected to its relationships with China.”

Given the fate of the Aral Sea and the impact that disaster had on weather in the surrounding region, the stakes are high. 

But Kazakhstan’s broader diplomatic dependence on Beijing has only grown since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has strained Moscow-Astana relations. 

Ecology and industry were key themes of Tokayev’s visits to Karaganda and then Pavlodar.

While admitting in Pavlodar that Kazakhstan was not ready to move away from the coal-heated power stations that make up 70% of the national energy mix, the president said that their modernisation to improve output and reduce emissions was a must.  

In Karaganda, he reiterated criticism of worker safety at ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the country’s largest steelworks, which recently promised to invest $1bn in its own modernisation. 

Karaganda city, as “the industrial locomotive of the country, one of the scientific, educational and cultural centres of Kazakhstan, should become more comfortable for living,” Tokayev added, calling on “urbanists” to assist in the overhaul of the 15-year-old city plan. 

“The era of oligarchic capitalism in Kazakhstan is coming to an end,” he promised his enthused audience. “A period is coming of social responsibility before citizens.”

Artyem Sochnev is a writer based in Stepnogorsk, Kazakhstan.

This article originally appeared on Eurasianet here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine war leads to traffic jams in Georgia

Belarus’ turn to China

PANNIER: Putin arrived with little to offer an SCO summit that showed no real clout

Features

INTERVIEW: Russia’s independent news outlet Meduza reinvents itself again

"We live here in Riga, but still wake up and go to bed in Moscow, as we are so involved in the Russian agenda."

A tight bear hug or looser embrace for Russia-backed separatists

With Russia distracted by a war in Ukraine that is not going well, where does that leave the client governments it has backed in three separatist republics in Georgia and Moldova?

Ukraine war leads to traffic jams in Georgia

International transport routes through Ukraine and Russia have been disrupted, and Georgia has become a popular alternative.

Displaced from Karabakh watch reconstruction process with hope, concern

Azerbaijani IDPs are eager to return home. But they are uncertain about how their new lives are going to look.

Armenia’s Pashinyan, Turkey’s Erdogan set for unprecedented face-to-face Prague meeting

Encounter is “huge” says analyst. However, hopes for a breakthrough in resolving Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict are low.

INTERVIEW: Russia’s independent news outlet Meduza reinvents itself again
23 hours ago
A tight bear hug or looser embrace for Russia-backed separatists
2 days ago
Ukraine war leads to traffic jams in Georgia
4 days ago
Displaced from Karabakh watch reconstruction process with hope, concern
4 days ago
Armenia’s Pashinyan, Turkey’s Erdogan set for unprecedented face-to-face Prague meeting
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    3 days ago
  2. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 month ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Saudi Arabia’s oil production cut is pre-emptive strike on EU’s price cap scheme
    4 days ago
  4. Russia prepares for new attacks against Ukraine from Belarusian territory
    7 days ago
  5. Lukashenko draws himself deeper into Putin’s war
    5 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    20 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    28 days ago
  3. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    3 days ago
  4. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    12 days ago
  5. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss