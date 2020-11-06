Karabakh war “may be moving towards potentially bloody battle for city of Shusha” says analyst

Karabakh war “may be moving towards potentially bloody battle for city of Shusha” says analyst
The war for Nagorno-Karabakh continues to rage following three failed ceasefires.
By bne IntelIiNews November 6, 2020

The Nagorno-Karabakh war “may be moving towards a potentially bloody battle for the city of Shusha (which Armenians call Shushi) deep inside the territory” with Azerbaijani forces reported to be no more than 3-4 kilometres away from the mountain fortress city, a Carnegie Europe analyst warned on November 5.

Thomas de Waal, a scholar and writer on the Caucasus at the think tank, added on Twitter: “A week ago the push was towards Lachin between Armenia and NK. A switch to Shusha may make less sense militarily but has political significance. To see their flag over the high citadel of Shusha appears to be the No. 1 objective of Pres. Aliyev [Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev] and the Azerbaijani public.”

And he noted: “Shusha has great meaning in Azerbaijan as the birthplace of poets and composers. It was their town in Karabakh before the [1988-1994] war, with an 85 percent Azerbaijani population.”

Video footage pointed to by de Waal which shows a Russian Anna News Agency reporter in Shusha/Shushi on November 5.

Baku's aim, said de Waal, might be to attempt the recapturing of Shusha soon, before winter weather comes. “However, Shusha is a cliff-top citadel, very hard to capture. In 1992 it fell to Armenians mainly because Az. units just abandoned it.”

Shusha sits above Stepanakert—the capital of the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, controlled by ethnic Armenians but internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan—and also has great strategic significance for the Armenians, the analyst said, adding: “What happens next? One can only say with some certainty that given the geography a new phase of the conflict deep inside Karabakh itself is likely to be messy and horrible.”

The failure of diplomacy to end the month and a half-long conflict that is sure to have claimed the lives of several thousands already—though verification of casualties is presently impossible to achieve—was also raised by de Waal, who said: “Diplomacy is still missing in action sadly. No predictions then, only to say that outsiders should pay close attention to events around Shusha/i, despite all else that’s going on in the world.”

RFE/RL wrote on November 5 that “A century-old Armenian expression says, ‘Whoever controls the city of Shushi controls the whole of Nagorno-Karabakh.’”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Armenians flee fighting in Karabakh

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict shelling of civilians could amount to war crimes says UN human rights chief

Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city

News

ISTANBUL BLOG: Markets creak as foreign investors’ stock holdings fall below $20bn for first time since 2009

Turkish markets volatile as US presidential election result awaited.

Russia blames coronavirus spike on return of holidaymakers from Turkey

No data available from UK on how many virus cases it “imported” after opening Turkish tourism corridor despite many warnings Ankara’s pandemic data was flawed.

UPDATED: Kosovo’s President Hashim Thasi resigns to face war crimes charges

Indictment on multiple charges related to the 1998-1999 war of independence confirmed against Kosovan president.

Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up

Poland will close the remainder of schools as well as most retail and cultural facilities after new COVID-19 cases shot up to 24,692 on November 4.

Turkey fines Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Periscope

Platforms fail to name representative in Turkey by deadline as required by new social media law. Only VKontakte, the Russian version of Facebook, did so. Bandwidth throttling lies ahead.

ISTANBUL BLOG: Markets creak as foreign investors’ stock holdings fall below $20bn for first time since 2009
14 hours ago
Russia blames coronavirus spike on return of holidaymakers from Turkey
15 hours ago
UPDATED: Kosovo’s President Hashim Thasi resigns to face war crimes charges
16 hours ago
Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
1 day ago
Turkey fines Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Periscope
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    4 days ago
  2. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    7 days ago
  3. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Turkey in financial desert as liquidity dries up in USD/lira market
    2 days ago
  4. Armenians flee fighting in Karabakh
    1 day ago
  5. Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
    7 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    4 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    12 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    16 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    14 days ago
  5. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    7 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss