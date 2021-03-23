JGC receives permission to build utility-scale solar-plus-storage power plant in Mongolia

By bne IntelIiNews March 23, 2021

A consortium led by Japanese engineering company JGC Holdings has been awarded the contract to build Mongolia's first utility-scale solar-plus-storage power plant by the country's energy ministry, pv magazine reported on March 22.

The 5 MW/3.6 MWh power plant will reportedly be built in partnership with Mongolian EPC contractor MCS International LLC and Japanese ceramics company and network attached storage (NAS) provider NGK Insulators Ltd, which will provide its large-scale sodium-sulfur-based battery systems for the project. “NGK's NAS batteries are capable of storing electricity even in extremely cold and extremely hot environments and were suitable for the weather conditions in Mongolia,” Yuki Ichihara, of JGC Holdings' Group Development Management Department, told the journal.

“NGK believes that the order for this project was won as a result of strong evaluations of NAS batteries’ ability to offer a large capacity and long discharge time, along with NGK’s extensive delivery and long-term operational track records,” the Japanese battery provider said in a separate statement.

The plant will be located in Uliastai, in Mongolia's Zavkhan Province, and will come online in the spring of 2022, the company said.

The project is being financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), which was established by the Japanese Ministry of Environment at the ADB itself.

The tender for the project was launched by the Mongolian authorities in February. It is part of the Upscaling Renewable Energy Sector Project, which aims to deploy 40.5 MW of solar and wind capacity in the country’s western and Altai-Uliastai regions.

Mongolia’s installed PV capacity stood at just 89 MW at the end of 2019, according to statistics published by the International Renewable Energy Agency. In 2017, Mongolia had to import around 20% of its required electricity.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Serbia to cooperate with EBRD on energy transition, green energy

Serbia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Mining and Energy Zorana Mihajlovic signed a memorandum of understanding with president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) ... more

Biden officials ‘warn Beijing Iranian oil sanctions will be enforced as shipments leap’

The Biden administration has reportedly warned Beijing that it will enforce Trump-era sanctions against Iranian crude oil exports as shipments from Iran to China have leapt. As ... more

Saudi ACWA Power completes financing of thermal power project in Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabian ACWA Power has announced the financial close for the construction of a new thermal power plant (TPP) in Uzbekistan's Syrdarya region, the Uzbek Energy Ministry said on March 15. The ... more

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    25 days ago
  2. Blinken says China and Russia are problems to be addressed
    6 days ago
  3. Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks
    5 days ago
  4. TIM ASH: Is sanctioning Russian sovereign debt such a big deal?
    4 days ago
  5. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    15 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    25 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    19 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Why critics are asking if Inner Mongolia is the next Tibet or Xinjiang
    25 days ago
  4. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    15 days ago
  5. “Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss