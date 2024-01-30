Italians outraged at trial of antifa activist in Hungary

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Hungary’s leader Viktor Orbán and hHungary’s ambassador to Rome was summoned by the Italian foreign ministry over the treatment of a 39-year-old far-left activist held in custody in Hungary since February 2023.

Ilaria Salis, a primary school teacher from Monza, entered the courtroom for a preliminary hearing held by a chain, with her hands and legs cuffed.

The scenes sent shockwaves in Italy, regardless of political affiliations. Newspapers reported that she had been “treated like an animal”. The case has disturbed the usually warm relations between the two radical right-wing governments.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajania called on the Hungarian government to ensure the rights of the detainee. Opposition parties asked Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to intervene.

"It was shocking to see. This is a serious breach of European law," a lawyer for the defendant told the Italian press.

Salis, who is charged with three counts of attempted violent assault, has pleaded innocent to the charges. She faces up to 11 years in jail. A German co-defendant, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to three years. The trial has been adjourned until May 24.

The 39-year-old activist is on trial together with two German nationals for attacking neo-Nazis who gathered in Budapest in February 2023 to mark the anniversary of the Nazi breakout from the Castle District during the siege of Budapest in 1945.

According to police reports following the incidents, the perpetrators attacked people unknown to them, whom they picked because they were wearing clothing indicating far-right views. Police said that seven or eight people carried out attacks in Budapest using telescopic stun batons and knuckle dusters over several days.

Over the last few months, Italian media have reported regularly on the treatment of the activist in a high-security jail. Her father said she was treated like an animal and was not allowed to see visitors despite numerous requests.

Tajani said the treatment of Salis was a "violation of EU norms" and is "not in line with European legal culture". He called on the Hungarian government to ensure that the rights of the detainees are respected.

Salis' cellmate for three months, 43-year-old Carmen Giorgio, spoke of horrific conditions in an interview with La Repubblica on Sunday.

"We've seen all kinds of things in there, rats, pigeons, lice, chains, maltreatment and beatings", she said, according to the report.