Istanbul-listed Yapi Kredi Bank obtains $1bn securitisation loan

By bne IntelIiNews October 17, 2023

Yapi Kredi Bank (YKBNK), a unit of Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding (KCHOL), has obtained a $1bn loan based on future flows under its diversified payment rights securitisation programme (DPR), the bank said on October 13.

The facility includes $714mn and €100mn tranches obtained from six different investors, together with treasury financing transactions, with maturities varying between five and eight years.

Additionally, a $175mn loan with a maturity of five years was obtained from two investors.

About $310mn of the proceeds will be dedicated to support sustainable assets. Of that sum, around $203mn was obtained from international finance corporations and sustainable funds.

In line with local peers, Yapi Kredi, the seventh largest bank in Turkey with Turkish lira (TRY) 1.4 trillion ($51bn) of total assets at end-June, has a B-/Stable (one notch below Turkey’s sovereign rating and six notches below investment grade) from Fitch Ratings and a B3/Stable (six notches below investment grade in line with Turkey’s sovereign rating) from Moody’s Investors Service.

In 2022, Yapi Kredi obtained a €127mn six-year securitisation loan.

In August, government-run Vakifbank (VAKBN) obtained a $500mn securitisation loan with a maturity of five years and a grace period of two years.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Russian imports from Central Asia up by a third in 1H23 as goods circumvent sanctions

Russian imports from Central Asia move up by a third in the first half of this year as goods circumnavigated sanctions, reports The Bell, which studied mirror trade statistics of Russia’s ... more

Central bank gold buys up 38% m/m in August to 77 tonnes

Central banks bought 77 tonnes of gold in August, marking an increase of 38% m/m, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). Analysts say central bank demand continues to dominate the ... more

Tanzania in European fundraising drive to save SGR project as Turkish contractor Yapi Merkezi falters

Tanzania’s standard gauge railway (SGR) project is facing further delays, as its main contractor, Turkish firm Yapi Merkezi, is showing signs of financial distress and labour unrest. The ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    4 days ago
  2. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    8 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The new Iran – Azerbaijan transit route reflects shifting geopolitical realities
    4 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Armenia refuses to take part in CIS summit and CSTO military drills in Kyrgyzstan
    6 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    25 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    24 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    24 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss