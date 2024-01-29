Israel bombs Damascus killing Iranian military officers

Israel bombs Damascus killing Iranian military officers
Israel bombs Damascus killing Iranian military officers / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews January 29, 2024

Several people, including Iranian military personnel, have reportedly been killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps house in the Sayyida Zeinab area near Damascus, Syrian state media reported on January 29.

The midday attack, which occurred at around 1:00 Damascus time, is the latest ratcheting up of tensions in the region between Iran on the one side and Israel, the US and the UK on the other. 

UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) monitoring group's director, Rami Abdel Rahman, said in a statement: “An Israeli bombardment with three missiles targeted the headquarters of Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, killing six people.”

He was not yet able to determine whether there were civilians among them. Meanwhile, Syrian government media reported that several civilians were killed in the attacks by Israel on areas around the capital. 

The Observatory reported hearing explosions in likely Israeli strikes that targeted two farms in the vicinity of the Sayyida Zeinab area, south of the capital, Damascus. It added: “The two farms are located near residential buildings for civilians, where Iranian militias imposed a security cordon around the targeted area.”

In response to the initial Syrian reports, Iranian Ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari has denied media reports of the drone attack on its "Advisory Centre" in Syria, in a Persian language note on X, formerly Twitter. 

He added that no Iranian civilians or advisors were martyred during the Israeli invasion.

Israeli authorities have also yet to confirm the strike on Damascus.

The January 29 bombing campaign comes only 24 hours after an alleged pro-Iran drone struck the so-called US Tower 22 low-profile military base in the triangle between Syria, Jordan and Iraq, killing at least three US military officers.  

US President Joe Biden blamed Iran for the US deaths on January 28 and vowed to "respond" to the action; it is unknown whether today's strike on the Iranian installation is that response.

Prior to the air strike, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged Iran to de-escalate tensions in the region. Sunak expressed his concern about the escalating tensions following the deaths of the three US servicemen.  

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Conflicts push Suez Canal shipping down 42% in two months

Large fire rips through major hospital complex in Tehran

OUTLOOK 2024 Iran

News

Kyrgyzstan: Once all-powerful Matraimov wanted for arrest

The news opens a new chapter in the ruling regime’s campaign to wrest all the levers of control in the country from shadowy, behind-the-scenes operators.

Czech government threatens Liberty Steel with legal action over stricken mill

Industry minister claims UK-based group took money out of the company and warns of 'possible legal repercussions for breaching duties'.

Poland’s Orlen denies reports that sale of Lotos assets to Saudi Aramco was below market value

The State Treasury, which holds a 49.9% stake in the company, will propose changes in Orlen’s supervisory board.

Ukraine denies Fico’s claims it could prolong Russian gas transit

“The stance of the Ukrainian side is straightforward: the transit contract will expire at the end of this year,” says Ukrainian government.

Report urges US to step up push to claim big share of Central Asia’s rare earths prize

Americans should make their move before China looks to corner sector, experts say. The soft heavy metals are important to the green energy revolution and some latest weapons systems.

Kyrgyzstan: Once all-powerful Matraimov wanted for arrest
3 hours ago
Czech government threatens Liberty Steel with legal action over stricken mill
7 hours ago
Poland’s Orlen denies reports that sale of Lotos assets to Saudi Aramco was below market value
7 hours ago
Ukraine denies Fico’s claims it could prolong Russian gas transit
7 hours ago
Report urges US to step up push to claim big share of Central Asia’s rare earths prize
15 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    8 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    9 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s new long-range drones threaten Russia’s northern oil and gas facilities
    7 days ago
  4. Almaty shaken by shockwaves of 7-magnitude earthquake
    6 days ago
  5. Slovak premier says he will veto Ukraine’s Nato bid
    7 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    2 months ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    24 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    13 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss