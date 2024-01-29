Israel bombs Damascus killing Iranian military officers

Several people, including Iranian military personnel, have reportedly been killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps house in the Sayyida Zeinab area near Damascus, Syrian state media reported on January 29.

The midday attack, which occurred at around 1:00 Damascus time, is the latest ratcheting up of tensions in the region between Iran on the one side and Israel, the US and the UK on the other.

UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) monitoring group's director, Rami Abdel Rahman, said in a statement: “An Israeli bombardment with three missiles targeted the headquarters of Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, killing six people.”

He was not yet able to determine whether there were civilians among them. Meanwhile, Syrian government media reported that several civilians were killed in the attacks by Israel on areas around the capital.

The Observatory reported hearing explosions in likely Israeli strikes that targeted two farms in the vicinity of the Sayyida Zeinab area, south of the capital, Damascus. It added: “The two farms are located near residential buildings for civilians, where Iranian militias imposed a security cordon around the targeted area.”



In response to the initial Syrian reports, Iranian Ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari has denied media reports of the drone attack on its "Advisory Centre" in Syria, in a Persian language note on X, formerly Twitter.

He added that no Iranian civilians or advisors were martyred during the Israeli invasion.

Israeli authorities have also yet to confirm the strike on Damascus.

The January 29 bombing campaign comes only 24 hours after an alleged pro-Iran drone struck the so-called US Tower 22 low-profile military base in the triangle between Syria, Jordan and Iraq, killing at least three US military officers.

US President Joe Biden blamed Iran for the US deaths on January 28 and vowed to "respond" to the action; it is unknown whether today's strike on the Iranian installation is that response.

Prior to the air strike, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged Iran to de-escalate tensions in the region. Sunak expressed his concern about the escalating tensions following the deaths of the three US servicemen.