Iranian society described as in ‘state of explosion’ in apparent establishment text leaked to Radio Farda

Iranian society described as in ‘state of explosion’ in apparent establishment text leaked to Radio Farda
Teachers protesting in Khuzestan.
By bne IntelIiNews February 2, 2022

RFE/RL’s Radio Farda on February 2 reported that an apparent “highly confidential” leaked state document warning that discontent is rising in Iran, with society in a “state of explosion”, has fallen into its hands.

According to RFE/RL—a US-government-funded organisation that reports on countries where the "the free flow of information is either banned by government authorities or not fully developed”—the seven-page document highlights the Iranian clerical establishment’s concerns over potential social unrest that could eventuate due to Iran’s deteriorating economy, an economy crushed by crippling US sanctions and years of economic mismanagement.

The document allegedly comes from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s elite military force, said Radio Farda. It was reportedly leaked by Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice), a hacktivist group that has previously disclosed secret documents and videos about the mistreatment of prison inmates in Iran.

RFE/RL noted that it could not independently verify the authenticity of the document.

The leaked document, said the media outlet, includes notes from a November 2021 taskforce meeting chaired by Brigadier General Hossein Nejat, a senior IRGC commander and deputy head of Sarallah, a key IRGC base that oversees security in Tehran.

The meeting of the Working Group On the Prevention Of A Livelihood-Based Security Crisis was attended by representatives from the IRGC, the volunteer Basij militia, the intelligence bodies and the Tehran Prosecutor's Office, according to the leaked document.

The meeting notes, said RFE/RL, quoted an official from the IRGC’s intelligence wing, referred to as “Mohammadi”, as saying that a survey conducted by the unit shows that public discontent in the country of around 84mn is threatening to boil over.

Describing some contents of the document, RFE/RL reported: “‘Society is in a state of explosion,’ Mohammadi said [in one passage], citing Iran's economic woes. He noted that ‘social discontent has risen by 300 percent in the past year.’

“Mohammadi also said that ‘several shocks’ in recent months have ‘shaken public trust’ in the ultraconservative government led by President Ebrahim Raisi, who assumed office in June.

“Mohammadi referred to soaring inflation, including hikes in the prices of food items, energy, and cars. He also noted the sharp declines in stock prices.

“A group of Iranian shareholders who suffered losses in recent months held a protest outside parliament in Tehran on January 20, saying a decline in stock prices was due to government policies. Some of the protesters chanted slogans against Raisi, calling him ‘a liar.’

“Stock market investors have held several similar protests in past months where they have accused government policies for their losses.”

Raisi and his cabinet ministers have pledged to deal with the stock market swings, partly caused by uncertainty over the fate of the ongoing Vienna talks between Iran and major powers aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Currently, 53 percent of society is sceptical about the claims of the establishment,” Mohammadi was also cited as saying in the document.

The document also quotes an individual referred to as “Colonel Kaviani”. He is said to be an official from Iran's domestic security and law enforcement agency. Kaviani is quoted as saying that protests held in Iran over the current Iranian year (which ends on March 21) have increased by nearly 50%, with a near doubling of the number of protesters involved.

Official inflation in Iran over the last year has been around 40%. But Kaviani was quoted as saying that the real inflation rate for basic food items in November 2021 was between 86% and 268%.

Iranian teachers, pensioners, nurses, judiciary workers, oil workers and others have mounted street protests in the past few months, demanding higher pay and expressing their discontent at economic conditions.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on January 30 admitted Iran's economic woes were not only caused by US sanctions. Government mismanagement had contributed, he said, talking of “wrong decisions” made by previous governments.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Withdrawal of pandemic support could create ‘perfect storm’ for corporate distress

Turkey’s Bitci to launch crypto exchange in Brazil

Kazakhstan: Fintech revolution runs up against taxman’s demands

News

Moscow accuses US of escalating as 2,000 more troops sent to Europe

Russia has criticised America’s decision to deploy a further 2000 troops in Central and Eastern Europe, calling the move “destructive” and “unjustified”.

Warner Brothers blocks Fidesz attack video for breaching copyright

Streets are flooded with billboards depicting Marki-Zay as Mini-Me and Ferenc Gyurcsany as Dr. Evil, characters from the Austin Powers film series.

“No special status” for Donbas, says Ukraine

The Ukrainian government's exclusion of a veto for the Donbass region means that another one of Russia's demands for de-escalation has been dismissed, and even more will hinge on talks between officials in the coming weeks.

Leaked letters show US budges on Russian demands

The documents include proposals on limiting troop deployment and missiles, but Nato's letter refuses to compromise on the principle of the "indivisibility of security".

Construction of EU-funded gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Serbia begins

Pipeline to help diversify gas supplies to Serbia, which is currently dependent on imports of Russian gas.

Moscow accuses US of escalating as 2,000 more troops sent to Europe
4 hours ago
Warner Brothers blocks Fidesz attack video for breaching copyright
7 hours ago
“No special status” for Donbas, says Ukraine
7 hours ago
Leaked letters show US budges on Russian demands
18 hours ago
Construction of EU-funded gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Serbia begins
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    7 days ago
  2. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago
  3. Ukraine – no war today, and probably none in future
    4 days ago
  4. Russia left reeling after tangling with Irish fishermen
    3 days ago
  5. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    10 days ago
  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    7 days ago
  2. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    26 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    23 days ago
  4. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    10 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss