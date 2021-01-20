International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny arrested on arrival as he returns home
LONG READ: The oligarch problem
COVID-19 and Trump’s indifference helped human rights abusers in 2020
Jailed Russian opposition activist Navalny drops Putin corruption investigation bomb on his second day home
Russian opposition activist Navalny calls for supporters to take to the streets this weekend
Western Balkans and Ukraine urged to scrutinise coal subsidies
Oligarchs trying to derail Ukraine’s privatisation programme, warns the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund
VISEGRAD BLOG: Central Europe's populists need a new strategy for Biden
OUTLOOK 2021 Lithuania
EBRD says loan to Estonia’s controversial Porto Franco project was never disbursed
Czech Pirates and Mayors approve final coalition agreement for 2021 elections
OUTLOOK 2021 Czechia
Hungarian vehicle makers hit by supply chain shortage
OUTLOOK 2021 Poland
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovakia
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
BALKAN BLOG: US approach to switch from quick-fix dealmaking to experience and cooperation
Corona-induced slump in global clothing sector dragged down Albania’s 2020 exports
BALKAN BLOG: The controversial recipe for building up Albania
Heavy flooding causes chaos in parts of Southeast Europe
Turnover rose on Bosnia's two stock exchanges in 2020 while prices fell
Bulgaria’s government considers gradual easing of COVID-related restrictions
Sofia-based LAUNCHub Ventures holds first close of new fund on €44mn
ING THINK: Growth in the Balkans: from zero to hero again?
Spring lockdown caused spike in online transactions in Croatia
Labour demand down 28% y/y in Croatia in 2020
OUTLOOK 2021 Kosovo
OUTLOOK 2021 Moldova
Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
Moldova’s PM resigns to prepare the ground for early elections
Montenegrins say state administration is most corrupt institution
75% of Montenegrins want EU membership
North Macedonia's manufacturing confidence indicator down by 8.5 pp y/y in December
OUTLOOK 2021 North Macedonia
OUTLOOK 2021 Romania
Romania’s central bank cuts monetary policy rate by 25bp to 1.25%
Romanian construction companies' activity slows in November after intense 2020
OUTLOOK 2021 Serbia
Slovenia’s opposition files no-confidence motion against Jansa cabinet
Slovenia’s government to release funds to news agency STA after EU pressure
UK Moneyhub picks Slovenia for post-Brexit European base
Slovenia’s dire COVID-19 situation in 4Q20 caused second economic dip
ISTANBUL BLOG: Biden must find a way to work with Trump’s strongman pal Erdogan
Turkcell denies any affiliation with $1.6bn loan in default extended by Ziraat Bank to Virgin Islands company
BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Let’s tentatively pencil in a date for Turkey’s hot money outflow
CAUCASUS BLOG : What can Biden offer the Caucasus and Stans, all but forgotten about by Trump?
Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’
OUTLOOK 2021 Armenia
COMMENT: Record high debt levels will slow post-coronavirus recovery, threaten some countries' financial stability, says IIF
OUTLOOK 2021 Georgia
Georgia’s political kingpin Bidzina Ivanishvili quits politics
TEHRAN BLOG: Will Biden bet on a quick return to the Iran nuclear deal?
Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
Durov rejects Western funds’ offer to buy 5%-10% of Telegram with $30bn valuation
Central Asia vaccination plans underwhelm, but governments look unruffled
Fears of authoritarianism as Kyrgyz populist wins landslide and backing for ‘Khanstitution’
Mongolia's winter dzud set to be one of most extreme on record says Red Cross
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
OUTLOOK 2021 Tajikistan
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
Download the pdf version
More...
In a parting shot, Iran imposed sanctions on US President Donald Trump on the eve of the January 20 transfer of the American presidency to Joe Biden.
Trump and a number of members of his administration—including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as former national security advisor to Trump, John Bolton, and ex-US special representative for Iran, Brian Hook—were sanctioned for their alleged role in support of “terrorism”, according to Iran’s foreign ministry. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, CIA chief Gina Haspel and six other ranking US officials were also among those targeted with sanctions. But the foreign ministry did not specify what kind of sanctions were imposed and the move will almost certainly not extend beyond symbolic status, given that it is unlikely any of the sanctioned individuals have assets in Iran.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh simply said the sanctions were based on Iranian law. He said they were the result of the Trump administration’s role in assassinating top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani with a Baghdad drone strike in 2020 and American support for Israel in its conflict with the Palestinians.
He also cited an alleged US role in the killing of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in December and the alleged participation of Washington in the “criminal war” in Yemen.
In December, Iran imposed sanctions on the US ambassador in Yemen for his alleged role in support of air strikes conducted by the Saudi-led coalition against the Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels.
The crushing sanctions directed at Iran by Trump since 2018 are often described by Iranian officials as amounting to an “economic war” that has even denied Iranians humanitarian goods on many occasions.
Biden has offered Iran the prospect of the sanctions being removed should Tehran agree to return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal drawn up to keep the Iranian nuclear development programme entirely civilian in return for a sanctions shield. Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of the deal in May 2018.
The US sanctions against Iran still in effect include sanctions aimed at Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iraninan Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh.
Iran’s newly announced sanctions also apply to former Pentagon chief Mark Esper, US Defence Secretary Christopher Miller, Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliot Abrams and Andrea Gatzki from the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Bank of Mongolia (BOM) have agreed to set up a long-term dollar-tugrik swap facility to increase the ... more
The European Investment Bank (EIB) launched a new €100mn loan to the Polish company Pekao Leasing for the financing of small and medium-sized enterprises, the EIB said on January 19.
In ... more
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) last week appointed a Kazakh national, Eugene Zhukov, as director general of its Central and West Asia Regional Department.
... ... more
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request has expired, or you are using
the wrong recovery token. Please, try again.
Access recover request has expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO