Iran plans $19bn stock market boost with release of “Justice Shares”

Iran plans $19bn stock market boost with release of “Justice Shares”
Supreme Leader Khamenei has given the go-ahead for what officials hope will spark another boom on Iran's stock market.
By bne IntelIiNews May 1, 2020

Stock market trading permission has been granted for “Justice Shares” held by low-income Iranian families and worth up to Iranian rial (IRR) 3,000 trillion ($18.75bn at the free market rate), the head of the Iranian Privatization Organization has said.

Alireza Saleh said Iran’s stock market stood to grow exponentially following the permission issued in a decree by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Dividend-paying Justice Shares in state entities and companies owned by 49mn Iranians are now eligible for trading on bourses including the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) and the Iran Fara Bourse. The move to enable the listing of the equity follows the emergence of a bull market on the TSE. Its leading index, the TEDPIX, reached 878,122.7 points on April 29, up 3.80% m/m.

The Justice Shares were issued in 2006 under a policy of former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on the basis of Article 44 of the Iranian Constitution on assisting economic privatisation efforts and supporting low-income deciles of the country’s population.

A first round of sales will see Justice Shares in 49 companies placed on sale on the TSE and other capital markets in coming weeks.

Doubling in value 

Some analysts in Tehran are forecasting a doubling in value of the overall worth of held Justice Shares should there be enough buyers.

Tehran’s Financial Tribune quoted Saleh as saying holders of the shares have one month to decide on future ownership. He referred shareholders to special electronic platforms to determine share ownership status. More than 50,000 applicants had registered by noon, local time, on April 29, Saleh added.  

Khamenei said in a statement that “holders of Justice Shares are allowed to choose the direct ownership of the shares in terms of venture capital firms within a specified time frame and to play their managerial role in proportioning”.

He added: “In relation to remaining stocks in provincial investment companies, the High Council of the Stock Exchange is obliged to encourage the owners of the stocks in the mentioned companies and to provide the grounds for the entry of those companies in the stock exchange as soon as possible through the relevant bases.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MOSCOW BLOG: The Russian budget under coronavirus pressure in 2020

COVID-19 impact leads to unprecedented declines in Russia’s manufacturing PMI

CAPITAL ECONOMICS: Early signs point to steep economic downturn in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

News

Russia passes law naming 1,151 strategic companies

Russia’s Duma passed a law naming 1,151 companies as “strategic” that will entitle them to state help during the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

COVID-19 impact leads to unprecedented declines in Russia’s manufacturing PMI

No surprise here. The coronavirus epidemic caused an unprecedented collapse of the IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Index (PMI) in March.

Western Balkans’ regional GDP to slump by as much as 5.6% this year

World Bank forecasts all six Western Balkan countries will experience negative growth this year as they grapple with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Czech Republic facing its worst drought in past 500 years

Environment Minister Richard Brabec says drought has affected 80% of the country's groundwater sources due to a combination of low precipitation and rising temperatures.

Rushed PPE procurement leads to rash of corruption scandals

The pressure to secure supplies of personal protective equipment, ventilators and other equipment for hospitals as the coronavirus pandemic spreads has opened up new opportunities for corruption.

Russia passes law naming 1,151 strategic companies
23 hours ago
COVID-19 impact leads to unprecedented declines in Russia’s manufacturing PMI
1 day ago
Western Balkans’ regional GDP to slump by as much as 5.6% this year
1 day ago
Czech Republic facing its worst drought in past 500 years
2 days ago
Rushed PPE procurement leads to rash of corruption scandals
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    8 days ago
  2. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    25 days ago
  3. COLCHIS: In Georgia, the opposition may become the next COVID casualty
    1 day ago
  4. LONG READ: Serbia practices its four-pillar foreign policy in the coronavirus era
    3 days ago
  5. Billionaire Alisher Usmanov leads the Forbes list for charitable donations in Russia to fight coronavirus
    11 days ago
  1. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    25 days ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    1 month ago
  3. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    11 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    8 days ago
  5. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    15 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss