Investments into Serbian startups soared more than 600% in 2021

Investments into Serbian startups soared more than 600% in 2021
By bne IntelliNews June 22, 2022

Serbian startups attracted over $135mn of investments in 2021 more than six times as much as in the previous year, Minister without Portfolio Nenad Popovic said on June 21, according to a government statement.

Serbia is increasingly becoming a hub for IT and tech investment thanks to its tech talent and relatively low costs compared to Western and Central Europe. There are a growing number of local startups, and the country is particularly strong in the fields of blockchain and game development. 

According to Popovic, the sector generated more than $1.7bn in export revenues. 

The gaming segment alone employs more than 2,200 people, and in 2021 it generated approximately €200mn in revenue, the minister said.

He added that Serbia “has become a top destination for the development of blockchain-based products.” Among the deals in the blockchain segment was an investment of $58.6mn in blockchain development platform Tenderli. 

Popovic attributed the development of Serbia’s innovation ecosystem to the “extraordinary work of our engineers, innovators, technical faculties, private initiatives such as Digital Serbia, legal and strategic acts adopted by the state in the past five years and systemic measures of the government and its institutions and organisations.” 

He added that Belgrade “will continue to develop the ecosystem and encourage other organisations in the country to invest more in Serbian startups in order to further strengthen Serbian technological talents”. 

The government’s goal is to have 1,200 active startups in Serbia.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Tajikistan: Citizen journalists targeted by relentless repression machine

Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink helps Bulgarian startup Agriniser raise funds

Uzbekistan’s IT sector on fire and targeting the vast US market

Tech

Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink helps Bulgarian startup Agriniser raise funds

First goal for Agriniser will be to expand its digital marketplace to buy and sell grain into Romania.

Uzbekistan’s IT sector on fire and targeting the vast US market

One country’s brain drain is another country’s gain. In the competitive business of IT outsourcing, Uzbekistan wants to wind up on the right side of that equation.

EWDN: Yet another Ukrainian-founded unicorn: airSlate raises more than $50mn in the US

airSlate (formerly known as pdfFiller), a Boston-based business automation software publisher, announced it secured $51.5mn in a deal that values airSlate at $1.25bn on June 16, East West Digital News reports.

Wargaming opens studios in Belgrade and Warsaw after pulling out of Russia and Belarus

Wargaming closed its studios in Russia and Belarus following the military invasion of Ukraine, and is now adding new studios in Central and Southeast Europe.

Serbia to deploy drones to follow high-speed trains after stonings

Minister threatens vandals with eight-year prison sentence and plans to send drones to track high-speed trains on the Belgrade-Novi Sad line.

Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink helps Bulgarian startup Agriniser raise funds
2 days ago
Uzbekistan’s IT sector on fire and targeting the vast US market
6 days ago
EWDN: Yet another Ukrainian-founded unicorn: airSlate raises more than $50mn in the US
7 days ago
Wargaming opens studios in Belgrade and Warsaw after pulling out of Russia and Belarus
9 days ago
Serbia to deploy drones to follow high-speed trains after stonings
10 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    6 days ago
  2. Face to face with Putin, Kazakhstan’s president refuses to recognise Ukraine breakaway republics
    4 days ago
  3. Turkey’s despair rating score is worse than war-torn Ukraine’s
    8 days ago
  4. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    1 day ago
  5. Tokayev tells Russian TV Kazakhstan won’t break Western sanctions
    8 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    25 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    6 days ago
  3. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    24 days ago
  4. DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
    12 days ago
  5. Turkey’s despair rating score is worse than war-torn Ukraine’s
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss