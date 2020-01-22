INTERVIEW: Ukraine gas tariffs stay low, energy sector outlook improves

After signing off on a new gas transit deal in the last days of last year, Ukrainian authorities backed off their threat to more than triple gas tariffs for domestic producers in an effort to keep the pipeline system from going bankrupt, much to the relief of the local companies.

“We participated in the public hearings at the National Energy Regulator, where the Representative of the GTS Operator said as of now, the chances of a new deal are falling to zero. It is 99% certain there will be no gas deal with Russia before the end of the year,” said Victor Gladun, the CEO of JKX Oil & Gas, one of Ukraine’s leading producers, in an exclusive interview.

But a deal was agreed on December 21 that will see gas transits fall from around 90bn cubic metres across Ukraine to Russia’s gas giant Gazprom’s European clients to 65 bcm this year and 40 bcm in the next two years.

Ukraine earns about $3bn a year from the transit business, but faced with the prospect of losing this income, much of which is needed to maintain and develop the national pipeline network, in an emergency measure the authorities hiked the transit tariffs from UAH91.87 ($3.91) per thousand cubic metres of gas to UAH406.68 ($17.31) in the last weeks of December.

Now a new deal with Russia has been done the authorities have backed off and reduce the increase to only $4.2. The amount that Ukraine will earn from transit will fall to an estimated $2bn this year and $1.5bn in the following years, but that is still enough to cover the opex and capex costs of the pipeline operator. The domestic producers' contribution to the operator’s revenue was always a fraction of what the Russians pay.

“We think that is very reasonable,” Gladun told bne IntelliNews in an exclusive interview. “Its good for us, as it leaves more money free to invest into increasing production and it is good for the consumer, as it will keep the cost of gas and heating down.”

The reduction of the tariff is good news for domestic producers that already extract about 20 bcm of gas a year – about half of the country’s demand for gas. Developing the country’s limited gas deposits to improve Ukraine’s energy security is a high priority for the government, but progress has been slow.

JKX had a good year in 2019, with its hydrocarbon production surging by more than a third after its new IG103 well, commissioned in December 2018, came online and proved to be richer than anticipated. The company reported record results in May and a 52% increase in output for all of 2019 – consequently some of its best results since 2006.

This year JKX intends to reinvest some $20mn of its windfall in further expanding production, says Gladun.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Gladun says that investors in JKX have become more interested in the company as the Ukrainian economy stabilises and begins to recover on the back of the reform package being pushed through by the new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“We are getting interest from investors thanks to the improved business climate,” says Gladun. “The economy is stable, the budget is more or less balanced and there is a low 12% tax on new wells. Gas prices have collapsed, which is a negative. But there is new management in charge of the country and PSA legislation in the works and if that is implemented then investment should come and production will rise further.”