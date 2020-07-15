IMF head urges Ukraine to preserve NBU independence

IMF head urges Ukraine to preserve NBU independence
By bne IntelliNews July 15, 2020

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva placed a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 14 to discuss her "concerns about the pressures being put on the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU)”.

According to the IMF’s press release issued the same day, Georgieva stated, "It is in the interest of Ukraine to preserve the independence of the NBU and it is also a requirement under the current IMF-supported programme.” She urged President Zelenskiy "to stay the course of sound monetary and financial policies – those are key to stronger investment and inclusive growth."

Commenting on the call, the President’s Office said in a statement that Zelenskiy assured Georgieva of “Ukraine’s firm intention to continue cooperation with the IMF”. Zelensky also discussed the process of selecting a new NBU governor, assuring her that the new head will be “an independent technocrat who will continue the independent policy of the NBU”. He said he will submit to parliament a candidate for NBU governor by the end of this week. 

In early July, Zelenskiy and parliament accepted the resignation of NBU head Yakiv Smoliy, who attributed his decision to resign to political pressure on the NBU.

"It’s hard to predict whom Zelenskiy will nominate on Friday, but it’s apparent that the likelihood of an “independent technocrat” leading the NBU is not high," Alexander Paraschiy, an analyst at the Kyiv-based Concorde Capital brokerage, said in a research note.

"First, an independent figure won't have enough votes in parliament, where special interests dominate," he went on to say. "Second, such an appointment does not correspond to the logic of events: why would they have let “independent” Smoliy go just to appoint another “independent” person instead?"

According to Paraschiy, this situation is very similar to when Zelenskiy had to approve the banking resolution bill, the so-called anti-Kolomoisky law.

"Zelenskiy will satisfy the demands of his main political sponsor most of the time, unless it interferes with the nation's survival as the bill was needed for the new IMF loan," he concluded. "In this case, Zelenskiy should come to the conclusion that an independent NBU head is necessary for Ukraine's economic survival."

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Spotify to enter Russia, other emerging Europe markets in new expansion drive

Iran blames misalignment and poor communications for UIA PS752 downing

Reforms stall as Zelenskiy actively undermines NBU independence

News

Bulgaria’s PM demands resignations of 3 key ministers as protests swell

Boyko Borissov seeks to calm tensions — and save his government — by jettisoning ministers for finance, economy and the interior.

Dozens detained in Belarus as election protests continue

Protests were sparked by the barring of two opposition candidates — considered the strongest challengers to incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko — from the presidential ballot.

Foreign market players’ sentiment in Turkey still deteriorating

Trade balances are improving in most emerging markets but Turkey is a notable exception, warns the IIF.

US sanctions entities linked to "Putin's chef" Prigozhin

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin accused Prigozhin of "exploiting Sudan’s natural resources for personal gain and spreading malign influence around the globe”.

Azerbaijani authorities crack down on pro-war demonstration in Baku

Demonstrators in Baku pushed for a full-blown war with Armenia after several days of the heaviest fighting between the two South Caucasus foes for years.

Bulgaria’s PM demands resignations of 3 key ministers as protests swell
4 hours ago
Dozens detained in Belarus as election protests continue
5 hours ago
Foreign market players’ sentiment in Turkey still deteriorating
6 hours ago
US sanctions entities linked to "Putin's chef" Prigozhin
5 hours ago
Azerbaijani authorities crack down on pro-war demonstration in Baku
15 hours ago

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    8 days ago
  2. Bulgarian president’s advisors arrested after raid on presidency
    6 days ago
  3. Protests in Bulgaria escalate with police violence, clashes among rival groups
    4 days ago
  4. US intelligence memo admits there is “no evidence” of Russian payment of bounties to Afghans for killing US soldiers
    8 days ago
  5. Kosovo tightens measures following spike in coronavirus cases
    3 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    16 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    8 days ago
  3. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    1 month ago
  4. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    16 days ago
  5. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    20 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss