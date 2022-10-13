Hungary’s automotive industry output surges in August

Hungary’s automotive industry output surges in August
/ bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest October 13, 2022
Output of the automotive industry, Hungary's biggest manufacturing sector, rose 58.0% y/y in August (chart), albeit from a low base hit by shutdowns, according to a detailed release of data by the Central Statistics Office (KSH) on October 12.

Growth of the segment, which has been challenged by the semiconductor shortage and supply chain problems over the past year, picked up from 16.6% in the previous month.

This year the usual end-of-summer shutdowns were cancelled because of forced halts in production in the spring, while in the base period scheduled shutdowns and supply chains halted production.

The automotive segment accounted for 21% of manufacturing sector output in August. Output of the computer, electronics and optical equipment segment, accounting for 11% of manufacturing, rose 25.6% y/y. Output of the food, drinks and tobacco segment, which made up 14% of manufacturing sector output, climbed 13.7%.

 

The KSH confirmed that headline industrial output increased by 14.4% in August, expanding at the fastest pace in more than a year.  Adjusted output increased by 9.3%, accelerating from 6.6% in the previous month.  On a monthly basis, output edged up a seasonally- and workday-adjusted 0.1%, and in the first eight months output was up 6.1% y/y.

Industrial sales rose 18.4% y/y in August. Export sales increased 27.7% and domestic sales climbed 8.0%. In absolute terms, industrial sales reached HUF7.2 trillion (€16.7) and exports sales accounted for 57% of the total.

Industrial production accelerated to 9.2% on average in the first two months of Q3 from 4.7% in Q2, which could support third-quarter GDP, Magyar Bankholding senior analyst Gergely Suppan said.

Soaring energy prices could force several sectors to cut production, and external demand could be weighed down by food- and energy price-driven inflation through a decline in purchasing power. The high order books could offset these negative impacts, he added.

Magyar Bankholding expects industrial growth to slow from 9.6% in 2021 to 6% in 2022.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

European car production could fall 40% due to energy crisis

Viktor Orban gets trolled by US ambassador to Hungary on first day on Twitter

Czech President Milos Zeman can't resist a strongman

Data

Kazakh GDP grows 2.8% y/y in Jan-Sept

Foreign trade, meanwhile, expanded 36.3%, reaching $86.3bn.

Ukraine’s inflation rises to 24.6% y/y in September

Ukraine’s inflation accelerated to 1.9% in September 2022 month on month and 24.6% y/y

Hungary’s headline and core inflation hit 26-year high in September

Headline inflation in Hungary accelerated to 20.1% y/y in September from 15.7% in the previous month, driven by higher food and household energy prices.

The fall in Russian inflation to 13.7% in September is bottoming out

Inflation continued to fall in Russia in September, to 13.7% y/y, but at a much slower rate than in previous months. The recent period of strong disinflation is coming to an end and the central bank is likely to scale back rate hikes.

Romania’s 12-month trade gap hits 11.9% of GDP

As well as reflecting global inflation, Romania’s trade gap is rising in real terms, as is the deficit-to-GDP ratio.

Kazakh GDP grows 2.8% y/y in Jan-Sept
3 hours ago
Ukraine’s inflation rises to 24.6% y/y in September
20 hours ago
Hungary’s headline and core inflation hit 26-year high in September
1 day ago
The fall in Russian inflation to 13.7% in September is bottoming out
1 day ago
Romania’s 12-month trade gap hits 11.9% of GDP
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    5 days ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    1 day ago
  3. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 month ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Saudi Arabia’s oil production cut is pre-emptive strike on EU’s price cap scheme
    6 days ago
  5. RIMMER: Post-Putin Russia is worse, not better
    3 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    22 days ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    5 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    14 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    16 days ago
  5. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss