Hungarian mixed reality pioneer receives €2.1mn venture capital financing

Hungarian mixed reality pioneer receives €2.1mn venture capital financing
Budapest-based AerinX’s smart MR technology (HoloLens2) allows precise aircraft inspection.
By bne IntelliNews July 22, 2020

Takarek Venture Capital Fund I., a member of commercial bank Takarek Group, has invested HUF700m (€2mn) in AerinX, a Budapest-based company, which provides a mixed reality (MR) system for streamlined aircraft inspections.

With the investment, the company is going to significantly accelerate its technological research and development as well as business development activities to enter international markets

The IT company's first product is an MR-based aircraft inspection system that supports the work of professionals in the external surface inspection of aircraft and other aircraft and related maintenance tasks.

The software is capable of precisely locating and measuring the damage and provides essential technical information about the damaged area.

The smart MR technology helps to limit inspection time by 80%, and reduces average costs by $70,000 on each inspected aeroplane, the company says.

The system has been used in a test run by the Hungarian-owned aircraft maintenance company Aeroplex of Central Europe (ACE). The software will also be tested in the US in the near future.

The proceeds could accelerate the company's market entry planned for 1Q21, co-founder of AerinX Bence Kiss Antal said, adding that until then, they will and develop, fine-tune and expand the aircraft screening system.

Marcell Horvath, executive manager of DBH Investment, which manages Takarek Venture Capital Fund I, said they see significant potential in the software developed by AerinX, which absolutely fits into the digitization taking place in the sector.

X-Ventures Gamma Venture Capital Fund, which previously raised capital in the company will continue to be the dominant owner.

AerinX incurred a loss of HUF4.2mn in 2019 on HUF5.45mn revenue. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian mobile major MegaFon to roll out $1bn Arctic network

Poland’s online retail giant Allegro reportedly to go public in September

Who hacked the website of North Macedonia’s state election commission on election day?

Tech

Russian mobile major MegaFon to roll out $1bn Arctic network

MegaFon to work with state geology agency RosGeologya on the first Arctic high-speed fibre cable that will be used for international traffic as well as connecting domestic Far East regions.

Poland’s online retail giant Allegro reportedly to go public in September

The potential IPO could be worth $2.3bn-3bn, which would put Allegro’s valuation at around $11bn, making it the biggest IPO on the WSE since the 2010 debut of state-controlled insurance company PZU.

NBU approves strategy for fintech development

Ukrainian central bank aims to promote innovation, progress towards a cashless economy and better financial literacy among consumers and businesses.

Privileges for Russia's IT industry could lead to higher software prices

Tax privileges, recently extended by the Russian government to the local IT sector are likely to result in higher software prices as authorities aim to pass their costs onto IT product customers.

The pandemic gives a boost to Russia's online retail segment

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which caused a several-week long lockdown period in Russia, gave a boost to the country's digital retail industry as people stepped up online shopping.

Russian mobile major MegaFon to roll out $1bn Arctic network
2 days ago
Poland’s online retail giant Allegro reportedly to go public in September
3 days ago
NBU approves strategy for fintech development
5 days ago
Privileges for Russia's IT industry could lead to higher software prices
14 days ago
The pandemic gives a boost to Russia's online retail segment
14 days ago

Most Read

  1. Dozens detained in Belarus as election protests continue
    7 days ago
  2. Who hacked the website of North Macedonia’s state election commission on election day?
    4 days ago
  3. Subsidised bank credits to buy physical gold ‘new fashion in Turkey’
    6 days ago
  4. Skype co-founder Toivo Annus dies suddenly at the age of 48
    8 days ago
  5. Azerbaijan blames Georgia for helping arm Armenia
    2 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    23 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    15 days ago
  3. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    23 days ago
  4. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    27 days ago
  5. Temperatures in Russia’s Arctic Circle rocketed to over 45C in the coldest town on earth, breaking all previous records on June 19
    29 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss