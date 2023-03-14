Hungarian forint and stocks hit hard by market sell-off

Hungarian forint and stocks hit hard by market sell-off
The sell-off was less intense among regional peers, with the Czech koruna and the Polish zloty only falling slightly on Monday. / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest March 14, 2023

Hungarian assets came under intense pressure on March 13 on worries over containing the fallout from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the biggest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Hungarian forint traded at 393 to the euro on Monday night on the interbank forex market, softening 3% from 381.5 at the start of trading. The USD/HUF was quoted at 366 up from 356.1 against the dollar.

The sell-off was less intense among regional peers, with the Czech koruna and the Polish zloty only falling slightly on Monday.

The forint’s intraday plunge underscores the vulnerability of the currency despite the highest lending rates in the region. The MNB introduced the overnight deposit rate of 18%, 5pp over the benchmark rate, in mid-October to stem the forint’s decline, which hit historic records five months ago, after the MNB stopped its monetary tightening cycle.

The 12-plus-unit drop against the euro was the 18th largest intraday decline, but in terms of percentage points, the 3.2% drop was the 44th largest on record.

The National Bank issued a statement in the afternoon trying to reassure markets about the stability of the Hungarian banking sector.

The consolidated capital adequacy ratio is about one and a half times higher than 15 years ago and banks have some HUF1.5 trillion (€3.9bn) in liquidity buffers above the required capital adequacy levels, it said.

The MNB stated that it will continue to monitor the sound functioning of domestic credit institutions through ongoing supervision, through annual timetables and other inspections.

The Budapest Stock Exchange's main BUX index finished Monday down 2.97% at 41,797.81, falling with its peers in Europe. The BUX hit a four-month low before 3 pm, dipping below 40,000 points to stage a late rally in the last two hours of trading

OTP Bank dropped 5.37% to HUF 9,700. At the start of trading, shares of CEE’s leading lender were down 10% at 9,132, a four-month low. Oil and gas company MOL lost 1.01% to HUF 2,538 and shares of pharmaceutical group Richter dipped 1.93% to HUF7,350.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

US warns Orban on stance over Russian invasion

Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts

Volkswagen reported to be shelving plans for Central European gigafactory

News

EBRD faces criticism for funding Tbilisi’s purchase of Russian metro cars

Bankwatch has urged the EBRD to terminate the contract with Metrovagonmash and find an alternative supplier for the project.

Moscow will only extend grain corridor for 60 days, prompting backlash from Kyiv

Russia says it will only extend the Black Sea grain corridor for 60 days, a decision that Ukraine says breaks the terms of the agreement.

Put Erdogan on trial for ‘standing still’ in face of deadly earthquakes urges political veteran

Critics say Turkey’s government was too slow to mobilise and deploy the military in search-and-rescue operations.

Serbian economy minister calls for sanctions on Russia

Rade Basta says Serbia is already paying a heavy price for not imposing sanctions on Moscow and its position is becoming untenable.

Belarus’ Lukashenko in Tehran to do deals and shore up support

Belarusia's president signed agreements that could result in benefits worth $100m during his visit as top diplomats and presidents on both sides of the Ukraine war divide continue to tour world to shore up support.

EBRD faces criticism for funding Tbilisi’s purchase of Russian metro cars
3 hours ago
Moscow will only extend grain corridor for 60 days, prompting backlash from Kyiv
3 hours ago
Put Erdogan on trial for ‘standing still’ in face of deadly earthquakes urges political veteran
8 hours ago
Serbian economy minister calls for sanctions on Russia
11 hours ago
Belarus’ Lukashenko in Tehran to do deals and shore up support
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    1 day ago
  2. The endless battle for Bakhmut
    5 days ago
  3. Truth over Turkey’s earthquake death toll yet to be told says lawmaker
    4 days ago
  4. Bosnian Serb leader to copy law on foreign agents that sparked mass protests in Georgia
    1 day ago
  5. West fails to deliver tanks to Ukraine due to resurgent reluctance and logistics
    10 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    8 days ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  5. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss