Gotion InoBat Batteries JV to build gigafactory in Slovakia

Gotion InoBat Batteries JV to build gigafactory in Slovakia
Prime Minister Robert Fico (centre) at the signing ceremony. / bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera November 24, 2023

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova have signed a memorandum with Gotion InoBat Batteries (GIB) on developing a 20 GWh battery plant in Surany.

“I am very happy that one of the first investments we can announce during my time in office will be the building of the gigabattery plant, which is key for the future of the automobile industry and electromobility,” Sakonva told local media following the signing.

GIB is a joint venture of Chinese-owned Gotion High-Tech and Slovak start-up InoBat. The plant is supposed to secure some 1,500 jobs, and production should commence in 2026. Its output could later reach 40 GWh.

According to the memorandum, GIB should begin the works on the Surany site next year, and the government will assist the plant with subsidies, administration logistics and connection to the grid, online new outlet Aktuality.sk reported.   

“With the support of the Slovak government, Gotion has the ambition to develop this project as the most advanced battery plant with zero carbon print not just in Europe, but even worldwide,” stated Gotion’s chairman of the board, Li Zhen.

“We hope that in the future, Slovakia will not just be world number one in the production of cars per capita, but also in the production of batteries per capita,“ Li Zhen added.

Late in August, Gotion bought a 25% stake in InoBat following one-year talks between the two companies.    

InoBat’s CEO Marian Bocek described the cooperation as Inobat’s opportunity to widen its market reach and gain access to new clients in Slovakia and Europe, and he also expects Inobat to have access to production capacities in China and Europe.

In September, InoBat also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Serbia's Ministry of Finance and Cuprija municipality to construct a second gigafactory and recycling plant.

Gotion is part-owned by Volkswagen Gruppe, which invested more than €1bn into Gotion some three years ago, acquiring a 24.77% stake and enabling it to develop its activities further.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

SDS storms fed by sand and dust equal in weight to 350 Great Pyramids of Giza, says UNCCD

Mongolia: Love thy third neighbour

China is the main supplier of dual-use goods needed to run Russia’s military machine

News

What happens to Ukraine's budget funding if the EU fails to approve its €50bn support package?

Half of Ukraine’s 2024 budget deficit will have to be funded by international partners, but with money from the US already in decline, what happens to Ukraine’s finances if the EU also fails to approve its mooted four-year €50bn aid package?

Failure to deal with causes of 1990s wars threatens peace in ex-Yugoslavia, says Council of Europe

New report warns rise of right wing extreme nationalist groups are a "serious risk factor" in the region and undermine efforts to preserve peace.

Russia-backed paramilitary camps detected in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska, defence minister says

Defence Minister Zukan Helez says he has photos proving the existence of military camps to train Bosnian Serbs and Russians in eastern Bosnia.

European Commission approves Hungary’s updated recovery plan, paving the way for transfer of €0.9bn tranche

Hungary will only receive remaining €9.5bn of the RRF payments when it meets 27 “super milestones” in order to ensure the protection of the union's financial interests.

Azerbaijan arrests independent journalists amidst claims of foreign espionage

The crackdown follows a state media campaign alleging that there is a "network of U.S. spies" operating in the country that needs to be "cleansed".

What happens to Ukraine's budget funding if the EU fails to approve its €50bn support package?
1 hour ago
Failure to deal with causes of 1990s wars threatens peace in ex-Yugoslavia, says Council of Europe
4 hours ago
Russia-backed paramilitary camps detected in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska, defence minister says
4 hours ago
European Commission approves Hungary’s updated recovery plan, paving the way for transfer of €0.9bn tranche
5 hours ago
Azerbaijan arrests independent journalists amidst claims of foreign espionage
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    24 days ago
  2. US in dire climate straits, government report says
    8 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. Putin holds a third oligarch meeting
    6 days ago
  5. Russia hedge fund Prosperity Capital quits the UK for Abu-Dhabi
    8 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    24 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    30 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    1 month ago
  5. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    5 months ago

Reports

Dismiss