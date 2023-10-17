Georgia's president faces impeachment as court finds her guilty of violating constitution

Georgia's president faces impeachment as court finds her guilty of violating constitution
The basis for this impeachment procedure stems from President Zurabishvili's visit to Germany, France, and Belgium in early September to meet with European leaders and discuss Georgia's European integration prospects. / bne IntelliNews
By Tornike Mandaria in Tbilisi October 17, 2023

Georgia's Constitutional Court has declared that President Salome Zurabishvili violated the country's constitution by travelling to EU countries without government consent.

The court's decision,  reached with the support of six out of nine judges, confirms the grounds for President Zurabishvili's impeachment by parliament.

While the Georgian Dream party could theoretically proceed with the impeachment process, they lack the number of votes to reach the 100-deputy threshold needed for successful impeachment. There are currently 84 deputies in the Georgian Dream's joint parliamentary majority, 16 votes short of what is needed.

The basis for this impeachment procedure stems from President Zurabishvili's visit to Germany, France, and Belgium in early September to meet with European leaders and discuss Georgia's European integration prospects. The Georgian Dream party claims that the President overstepped her authority by engaging in foreign relations without government approval.

While President Zurabishvili strongly defends her actions, the Constitutional Court's conclusion is final and cannot be appealed. According to Article 52 of Georgia's Constitution, the President can only exercise representative powers in foreign relations, including negotiations, international agreements, and ambassador accreditation, with the government's consent. Her actions were deemed a breach of the Constitution, posing a threat to the separation of powers and the parliamentary system.

President Zurabishvili's fate now lies in the hands of the Georgian Parliament, which must vote on whether to proceed with her impeachment. Parliament will most probably consider the matter this week. 

In the first televised address after the court’s decision, the President said she has no intention of resigning and indicated her intention to attend the parliamentary hearings, emphasising that she will deal with the “little men” herself.

“A country where there is no balance between branches cannot be considered a democratic country”, she said, calling the opposition to stand against the impeachment.

The opposition has denounced the impeachment process, describing it as an attempt to sabotage Georgia's European integration. 

Salome Zurabishvili was elected with substantial assistance and support from the ruling Georgian Dream Party, including its founder, the billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili. However, she and the Georgian Dream parted ways after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Zurabishvili adopting firmly pro-Western positions, while the Georgian Dream party began to foster closer relations with Russia.    

Zurabishvili is the last elected president of Georgia, and her term expires at the end of the next year. If she is impeached, her successor will be chosen by a 300-member electoral college.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Georgian and Hungarian PMs toast shared traditional values in Tbilisi

COMMENT: Georgia awaits EU verdict on candidate status with trepidation

Azerbaijan's president emphasises Georgia's role in Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks

News

Trial begins of Bosnian Serb President Dodik

Dodik is charged with putting into force legislative changes that do not respect the acts of the international community's high representative Christian Schmidt.

Fico signs agreement to create left populist government in Slovakia

Fico singled out a patriotic foreign policy, increasing living standards and real wages within three years, and consolidating public finances as the three priorities of his government.

Viktor Orban loses key ally after election defeat of Kaczynski’s radical right-wing party

A Tusk government is unlikely to back up Orban with a veto when the EU tries to punish the Hungarian strongman for hollowing out his country's democracy system.

Putin arrives in China, as UNSC rebuffs Kremlin's peace deal to Israel war

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on October 17 for a two day visit, his second trip abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin’s arrest in March kidnapping Ukrainian children.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban only EU only leader in Beijing for BRI forum

Trial begins of Bosnian Serb President Dodik
1 hour ago
Fico signs agreement to create left populist government in Slovakia
2 hours ago
Viktor Orban loses key ally after election defeat of Kaczynski’s radical right-wing party
2 hours ago
Putin arrives in China, as UNSC rebuffs Kremlin's peace deal to Israel war
2 hours ago
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban only EU only leader in Beijing for BRI forum
3 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    4 days ago
  2. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    8 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The new Iran – Azerbaijan transit route reflects shifting geopolitical realities
    4 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Armenia refuses to take part in CIS summit and CSTO military drills in Kyrgyzstan
    6 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    25 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    24 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    23 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss