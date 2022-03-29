G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles

G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
Vladimir Putin ordered gas companies to start charging rubles in exchange for gas from March 31.
By Theo Normanton in Moscow March 29, 2022

Energy ministers from the G7 group of nations have rejected Vladimir Putin’s demand that Russian natural gas be purchased exclusively in rubles. German Energy Minister Robert Habeck stressed that purchases will be settled in the currency indicated by original contracts.

“Putin’s effort to drive a wedge between us is obvious but you can see that we won’t allow ourselves to be divided and the answer from the G7 is clear: the contracts will be honoured,” said Habeck.

On March 23, Putin baffled markets by ordering all gas export deals to be settled in rubles. It is assumed that the move, which forces western countries to buy rubles in exchange for their own currencies, was designed to help strengthen the ruble. However, it would also effectively cut Russia off from one of its main supplies of hard currency, damaging Russia’s own buying power.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, western countries imposed the harshest sanctions ever seen. This included freezing Russia’s foreign currency reserves held abroad, which total over $300bn. With the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) now limited in its ability to prop up the ruble through large-scale currency intervention, it has turned to other measures.

A shock-and-awe interest rate hike of 20% was followed by an order forcing Russian companies to buy rubles with 80% of their foreign currency reserves. Then a new law limited the withdrawal of foreign currency inside Russia. While these measures appear to have reversed the ruble’s tailspin, the currency is still highly volatile, and is currently worth over 25% more than it was before the start of the war with Ukraine.

In this context, Putin’s order to make “hostile states” pay for Russian gas appears to be motivated chiefly by an attempt to prop up the ruble. It may also be a ploy to remind European governments of their energy dependence on Russia as new sanctions loom.

Russia is Europe’s top supplier of gas. Europe currently buys over 40% of its gas from Russia, but has pledged to reduce gas imports by two-thirds. Meanwhile, Europe accounts for nearly 70% of Russian gas exports, from which the petrostate earns $30-40bn a year. According to the IEA, the EU imported 155bn cubic metres of Russian gas in 2021 (including LNG).

Putin ordered the CBR and state-owned gas company Gazprom to switch to ruble payments by March 31. It remains unclear how this will be implemented, with any attempts to change the currency of payments bound to expose Gazprom to accusations of breaching its contract.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told reporters in Brussels that the announcement could backfire, saying “it’s a contract violation, and contracts will be considered violated if Russia implements this condition.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also emphasised that any switch would be a breach of contract. “As I have already said, the contracts that we are aware of are overwhelmingly in euros and the companies will pay them accordingly,” he told reporters after discussions with his Swedish counterpart in Berlin.

The G7 comprises the seven largest developed economies in the world. Germany is currently President of the G7. After energy ministers from all seven countries met, German Energy Minister Robert Habeck announced that they had unanimously decided to reject Moscow’s demand. He also urged relevant gas companies not to comply with the order.

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has suggested that payment for Russian energy imports should be held in special escrow accounts, which Russia’s authorities can access only to pay for food, medicines and other essentials.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project

COMMENT: Russia could lose its gas customers if it insists on payment in rubles

Ukraine’s almost impossible switch from Russian to the European power grid during invasion

News

Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project

State-owned Russian energy company could struggle to fulfil delayed nuclear contract because of sanctions over Ukraine war.

Putin appears unwilling to compromise

A senior US official has reportedly said that Putin is unwilling to compromise over Ukraine, maintaining his absolutist goals. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on the other hand, has expressed a willingness to discuss Russian demands.

Bulgarian PM offers hope of a breakthrough for North Macedonia’s stalled EU accession

Kiril Petkov says North Macedonia “has a place in the European family”, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warns further enlargement delays lay Western Balkans open to influence from third parties.

Polish president slams Orban over Ukraine

Duda says Hungary's soft approach to Russia is "difficult to understand" and will be "very costly".

Russia accuses Azerbaijan of breaching ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia said that it was deeply concerned about the rise in tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh and called for calm.

Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
1 hour ago
Putin appears unwilling to compromise
2 hours ago
Bulgarian PM offers hope of a breakthrough for North Macedonia’s stalled EU accession
11 hours ago
Polish president slams Orban over Ukraine
1 day ago
Russia accuses Azerbaijan of breaching ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
    13 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    5 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    16 days ago
  4. Concern Turkey becoming Russia sanctions evasion haven 'growing in Europe'
    4 days ago
  5. Yale releases updated list of over 500 Western companies leaving or staying in Russia
    2 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    16 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    26 days ago
  3. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    18 days ago
  4. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    20 days ago
  5. Ukraine blows up bridge to Transnistria after Tiraspol reasserts its independence
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss