Free electricity in northern Kosovo allows bitcoin mining to flourish

Free electricity in northern Kosovo allows bitcoin mining to flourish
By bne IntelliNews May 13, 2021

Mining for Bitcoin in northern Kosovo, mainly populated with ethnic Serbs, is flourishing as people in the region pay nothing for the electricity since the end of the Kosovo-Serbia conflict in 1999, BIRN reported.

The number of miners and cryptocurrency investors in Kosovo have increased in recent years as the value of bitcoin started to rise rapidly in 2017.

With free electricity, cryptomining is a lucrative business, encouraging people to rent basements, garages and other free spaces to cryptocurrency miners, BIRN reported on May 12.

People in northern Kosovo say that rents for premises for the purpose of mining ranged between €500 and €1,000 per month.

Economist Milot Mehmeti from Pristina, who began mining in 2015, told BIRN that a Bitcoin machine with five graphic cards could use up to €150 of electricity per month, but can generate a profit of up to €300.

“We have spent around €100,000 in a year to produce digital crypto currencies and we have paid for that energy. The profit has been maybe triple what we paid,” he was cited as saying.

BIRN found that even remote villages, as well as urban centres in Leposavic, Mitrovica, Zubin Potok and Zvecan municipalities have become hubs for the production of Bitcoin.

According to some media reports, the cost of energy consumption in these municipalities is around €12mn per year.

Kosovo's authorities appear to be turning a blind eye, even though the damage to the state budget from the practice is estimated at around €40mn for the last three years.

Last week, Kosovo’s parliament approved a recommendation that the government should pay the electricity bills of Serb-majority municipalities in northern Kosovo to the transmission system operator KOSTT as for 22 years nobody there has paid for electricity, which sparked outrage among opposition parties.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, following the 1998-99 independence war, which ended with thousands of deaths and displaced persons.

It’s a similar story in the Moldovan separatist republic of Transnistria, which due to another historical quirk pays very little for its electricity. Russia’s Gazprom exports gas to the breakaway region but sends the bills to Chisinau.

According to Coin ATM Radar, four ATMs for virtual currencies are in operation in Kosovo's capital Pristina, with the first one introduced in 2017. Kosovo was the 57th country in the world in terms of the number of cryptocurrency ATMs in 2019.

The Kosovan central bank has warned that the use of virtual money, such as bitcoin is not regulated and legally constitutes a danger that can result in financial loss. All potential users of virtual cash are informed that in Kosovo there is no institution that guarantees the reimbursement of money lost.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian mapping major 2GIS acquires Belarusian geo-marketing start-up

Car-sharing service “for the people” launches in Moscow and St. Petersburg

Bulgaria to get region's most powerful supercomputer

Tech

Russian mapping major 2GIS acquires Belarusian geo-marketing start-up

2GIS, a leading mapping service owned by Sber, is in the process of acquiring RocketData, a successful geomarketing start-up from Belarus.

Car-sharing service “for the people” launches in Moscow and St. Petersburg

The Moscow Department of Transport has launched a car-sharing platform, which it says is similar to US service Turo. Currently in test mode with 100 participants, the app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Bulgaria to get region's most powerful supercomputer

Bulgarian unit of France’s Atos completes Euro HPC supercomputer with a €11.5mn investment.

Payten acquires North Macedonia e-commerce company Grouper

Launched in 2011, Grouper serves more than 200,000 customers in cooperation with over 3,000 companies that sell their products and services online.

Huawei pushes for amendments to Romania’s draft 5G law

The bill sets guidelines for the licensing of 5G equipment and technology suppliers, and must be promulgated before the auction of frequency bands allocated for 5G services.

Russian mapping major 2GIS acquires Belarusian geo-marketing start-up
2 days ago
Car-sharing service “for the people” launches in Moscow and St. Petersburg
2 days ago
Bulgaria to get region's most powerful supercomputer
2 days ago
Payten acquires North Macedonia e-commerce company Grouper
3 days ago
Huawei pushes for amendments to Romania’s draft 5G law
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    1 day ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    4 days ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    9 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s security council lists 13 oligarchs
    2 days ago
  5. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    25 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    25 days ago
  2. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    1 day ago
  3. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    1 month ago
  4. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    9 days ago
  5. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss