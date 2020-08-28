FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy asks the EU to clarify membership prospects for Ukraine

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy asks the EU to clarify membership prospects for Ukraine
President Poroshenko said he was going to get Ukraine "ready for EU membership" and the country remains on a western orientated track. Trouble is, Ukraine has never been promised EU membership and probably never will be.
By FPRI BMB Ukraine August 28, 2020

Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week gave a rare interview to a foreign news outlet. The whole discussion, published on August 25 by Euronews, is largely unremarkable. There’s one quote worth talking about, however, because it touches on one of the great unsaid issues of Ukrainian politics:

"I think the European Union does want Ukraine to be a partner and it does want Ukraine in the EU. Not all the EU member states want it, it is true, not all countries. It seems to me that they are not 100% confident in Ukraine. [...] What is important for the Ukrainian people is to make Europe’s position on Ukraine 100% clear. And I asked many European leaders this question - what do you want Ukrainians to do, step by step, to become an EU member? And when the Ukrainians get this answer, they’ll see how much time we need for it, if we are able to do it all and when we will do it."

Ukraine’s alignment with the West has become an inescapable aspect of the country’s post-Maidan politics and national discourse, and one that is ultimately contingent on two goals, often bundled into one: for Ukraine to become a member of the EU, as well as a member of NATO. Back in 2014, then-president Petro Poroshenko vowed that Ukraine would apply to join the EU in 2020 (Voice of America); Five years later, a claim that he would “prepare Ukraine for joining NATO and the EU by the end of [his] second presidential term” became one of his key campaign promises (Baltic Times). It’s not just Poroshenko, of course: the prospect of joining NATO and the EU has shaped almost all aspects of Ukraine’s political life.

In this context, the fact that Ukraine has little to no chance of joining either the European Union or NATO in the next decade – and limited chances beyond that – is danced around, hinted at, whispered about, but almost never explicitly discussed.

Hinting at this very carefully is what Zelenskiy does when he says "not all EU member states" want Ukraine in the Union. But the Ukrainian president goes further than that: by asking Europe to make its position “100% clear”, he is alluding to the fact that Ukrainian politicians weren’t the first to adopt this uneasy stance over whether or not Ukraine could or would join the EU – European officials were. Even before the 2014 revolution and the fall of Viktor Yanukovych, EU countries failed to agree on whether the Association Agreement represented a stepping stone towards EU membership or, rather, a way of anchoring countries that were never meant to actually join the Union. The issue has never really been resolved, something that could become increasingly problematic in the future.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

NBU Council chairman says second IMF tranche payment this year is “unrealistic”

Ukrainian retail sales accelerated to 4.2% y/y growth in 7M20 and 8.5% y/y in July

Yulia Tymoshenko tests positive for coronavirus and in “serious condition”

Opinion

International mediation mechanism for Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict “does not seem fit for purpose” says former co-chair

Noting July skirmishes took place far from contested Nagorno Karabakh territory, former US diplomat says clashes “may have unleashed a dangerous new geopolitical dynamic” partly given their proximity to strategic oil and gas pipelines.

TURKEY INSIGHT: How Ankara is selling more “fake” domestic USD papers to dollar-short state banks

Ex-central banker says FX bonds in question are “theoretical” as they’re not issued in line with international law. Refers to ‘local dollars’ printed by Turkish Treasury. Market unsettled by "financial alchemy".

'Daunting challenges lie in way of those minded to revive Trans-Caspian Pipeline project'

Analyst says: “TCP has great political appeal and is destined to remain alive for many years, if only on PowerPoint presentations... it will provide fodder for politicians and bureaucrats (ignorant of or not understanding commercial realities)."

COMMENT: Why Belarus is exceptional

Developments in recent weeks suggest a reordering of European politics will occur. The truth, however, is that Belarus is unlike anything we have seen in Eastern Europe and the post-Soviet space before.

ING: Russia’s capital account remains the weak link for RUB depreciation

A stronger-than-expected current account surplus in July combined with a recovery in portfolio inflows in August are limiting the depreciation risks to RUB from current levels.

International mediation mechanism for Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict “does not seem fit for purpose” says former co-chair
17 hours ago
TURKEY INSIGHT: How Ankara is selling more “fake” domestic USD papers to dollar-short state banks
3 days ago
'Daunting challenges lie in way of those minded to revive Trans-Caspian Pipeline project'
4 days ago
COMMENT: Why Belarus is exceptional
9 days ago
ING: Russia’s capital account remains the weak link for RUB depreciation
10 days ago

Most Read

  1. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    7 days ago
  2. Belarus is running out of cash
    1 day ago
  3. Belarus' defence minister tells military elite: "It is necessary to fight. And if necessary with weapons" as Lukashenko's counteroffensive gathers momentum
    8 days ago
  4. MINSK BLOG: Artem Shraibman asks: What kind of dialogue can save Belarus?
    3 days ago
  5. Serbian Orthodox Church convoy heads to Montenegro in protest against new law on religions
    4 days ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    12 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    1 month ago
  3. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    12 days ago
  4. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    22 days ago
  5. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    24 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss