Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
LONG READ: Innocent lives wrecked by the Lukashenko maelstrom
VEB.RF joins forces with other EEU development banks
FPRI BMB Russia: Government attempts to cap soaring food prices
Bellingcat and The Insider have named Navalny's alleged FSB poisoners in major investigation
Russia finalises IT privilege scheme
The pandemic causes a spike in cyber-attacks on Russian companies
Ukraine's November inflation rose to 3.8%
FPRI BMB Ukraine: 450,000 Ukrainian migrant workers returned home due to pandemic
Ukraine's GDP slows down to 5.2% in 10M20
Ukraine’s banking sector continues recovery, but profits still lagging last year
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
Christmas online shopping and home deliveries thrive in Latvia
New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
Estonia’s Imepilt animation studio calls off IPO
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
Foreign investors eye bargains on distressed Budapest hotel market, but owners won't budge
Hungary's vehicle exports propel industrial output over pre-crisis level
Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
Polish coal mining sector’s loss exceeds €830mn at end-October
Poland and Hungary lift their blockade of EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund
Poland and Hungary close in on EU budget compromise
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe
Kosovo becomes independent of Serbia’s power grid
Albanian interior minister resigns as police killing sparks violent protests
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
EU diplomats say no chance of Bulgaria removing veto for Skopje to start EU accession talks
Bosnia’s central bank backs reforms required by IMF
Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019
Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Bosnia’s opposition ousts nationalist parties in major cities
Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
Croatia’s EIZ forecasts double-dip recession for 2020
Croatian employees suffer EU’s worst decline in income in 2020
Croatians urged to buy local Christmas trees as exports fail to take off
Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins
Moldova’s foreign policy reset
Russian establishment quick to congratulate Moldova's new president-elect
Montenegro’s new government places €750mn Eurobond
Montenegro elects Krivokapic-led government
Romania’s industry continues moderate recovery in October
Romania's exports in recovery mode during October
Agriculture responsible for Romania's disappointing recovery in Q3
Rio Tinto reports maiden ore reserve at Jadar project in Serbia
Serbia to tighten restrictions further as coronavirus cases reach new peaks
MEPs urge European Commission to act against Hungarian media financing in North Macedonia and Slovenia
Slovenian PM Jansa stands alongside Hungary and Poland in EU rule of law row
Coronacrisis to get worse before it gets better forecasts wiiw
Trump seen as hitting Turkey with “softball sanctions” over Russian missiles
ISTANBUL BLOG: One last favour
Turkey remains biggest illegal dump for Europe’s waste
Turkish banks’ problem loan burden stands at 533bn lira finance minister tells MPs
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
Karachaganak partners pay $1.3bn to settle oil and gas fields dispute with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Kyrgyzstan's China debt: Between crowdfunding and austerity
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan
AFC CAPITAL: Uzbekistan’s stock market re-rating has much further to run
Attack of the Debt Tsunami: global debt soars to a new all-time high
Foreign investors are lining up to take advantage of the collapse of tourism in Budapest in the hope of snatching bargain deals on the hotel market, local media writes on December 14. But so far transactions are hard to come by as owners are not ready to make concessions.
Troubled hotel operators in Budapest are besieged by investors from Europe, China and Arab countries, according to a report by Privatbankar website, citing industry associations and consultants.
There is no pressure on owners to sell their stakes with the state-mandated loan moratorium still in place, said Tamas Flesch, head of the Association of Hungarian Hotels and Restaurants. Flesch is also the co-owner of the Continental Group, a hotel management company, that has sealed two transactions a year ago just before the crisis hit.
Customers are looking for buying opportunities, with a possible 20-40% price discount, but owners are unwilling to lower prices despite the crisis, said consultant Peter Kraft. Investors are now moving to other European capitals to strike deals, he added.
Hotel development projects continued during the pandemic as there is confidence that life will get back to normal next year and that tourists will return to Budapest.
In the first ten months the number of guest nights at commercial accommodations dropped 53.1% y/y to 12.8mn. Overnight stays by foreign guests in the same period fell 74% to 3.57mn.
Hungary's tourism sector closed a record year in 2019 as the number of guests at commercial accommodations reached 12.8mn and that of overnight stays exceeded 31.3mn, a two-fold increase from 2010. Foreigners accounted for half of guest nights at hotels with at least three stars. The data does not include stays booked through short-term rental services such as Airbnb.
Budapest hotels, which depend heavily on foreign guests were hit by the crisis harder than their peers in the countryside.
After the government lifted lockdown measures in June, domestic tourists flocked to popular destinations in the countryside. Hotels at the popular holiday hot spot around Lake Balaton operated at full capacity in August with some raising prices by as much as 40% due to strong demand.
Hotels were forced to close their doors except for business tourists after the government reintroduced restrictions in mid-November. Most of the hotels in the capital have closed temporarily to save costs and laid off staff. They are now trying to survive through the government's furlough measures, which had been extended until January.
The overwhelming sentiment is that owners are not in a hurry to exit the market, Privatbankar writes
Analysts say that there are at least two dozen projects in the pipeline in central Budapest. Projects that are still in the designing phase, however, will be unlikely to proceed with the lack of financing.
A recent report by the National Bank (MNB) estimated that the development of some 7,000 rooms, roughly 13% of the present capacity on the market to be completed in three years could come under review. Some 4,200 of the rooms are to be constructed in Budapest.
Developments in the hotel segment have come to a standstill as global tourism collapsed. Some 580 rooms were handed over in H1, according to a report by property consultancy CBRE. Projects under due diligence reached €165mn, the majority of these will slip into 2021,
The largest transactions on the market in the last 12 months were linked to US-Hungarian investment management and property developer Indotek Group, owned by Hungarian billionaire Daniel Jellinek.
The company bought five-star luxury hotel Sofitel for an estimated €100mn this year after taking ownership of one of the most prestigious hotels in Budapest paying an estimated €80mn for Gellert, also known for its world-famous thermal bath.
Indoket is said to carry out a complete renovation of the exterior and interior of the two facilities. In the case of Gellert the costs could easily exceed the transaction price, analysts said.
