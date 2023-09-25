Football: China's TECNO becomes official sponsor of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023

By bne IntelliNews September 25, 2023

Chinese technology brand TECNO has announced its official partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the exclusive smartphone sponsor for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

“This collaboration represents a momentous step for TECNO as we join hands with one of the most prestigious sporting events on the continent,” company general manager Jack Guo said in a press release on Monday (September 25).

“TECNO has always been deeply committed to Africa. We look forward to a dynamic partnership that not only showcases our brand's commitment but also underscores the value and appeal of African football to a wide range of global partners,” he added.

The partnership was officially sealed during a ceremony held in Singapore, witnessed by Guo and CAF general-secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba, among others.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe noted that AFCON is a global sporting event attracting audiences numbering in the hundreds of millions.

“The partnership with TECNO is a significant one, as we diversify our base of commercial partners and show African football’s viability as an appealing and valuable product for a wide suite of global partners,” he said.

TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 commences on January 13, 2024, in Abidjan.

