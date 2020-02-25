First coronavirus case confirmed in Croatia

First coronavirus case confirmed in Croatia
Screening for coronavirus symptoms at Guglielmo Marconi airport in Bologna earlier this month.
By bne IntelliNews February 25, 2020

The first coronavirus case in Croatia was confirmed by the country’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on February 25. 

Croatia, and other states from the region including Albania, Bulgaria and Slovenia, were already on alert for possible cases following the rapid spread of the infection in several parts of northern Italy. 

According to Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros, the victim had been in Milan from February 19 to February 21.

“The patient is in the Zagreb clinic for infectious diseases. He is a younger person and has milder symptoms. He is in isolation and his condition is good at the moment,” Plenkovic told a press conference after a meeting at the National Civil Protection Headquarters in Banski Dvori.

Plenkovic added that the National Civil Protection Headquarters, which is led by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, would meet as needed to coordinate all activities.

Bozinovic will convene the heads of county civil protection headquarters on February 26, as Zagreb seeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"In the light of developments in Italy, we will ensure that all relevant services — from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of the Interior, the State Inspectorate, all competent authorities, especially epidemiological ones — are fully prepared and active in preventing the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

Beros, who is leaving for a meeting on the issue on Italy today along with ministers from other countries in the region, told the same press conference that people who had been in contact with the patient would be quarantined. 

No results are yet available from tests on nine Croatian citizens in Rijeka, who worked in a factory in northern Italy where twenty people became infected.

Both he and Plenkovic sought to reassure Croatian citizens. The prime minister told the press conference that the Croatian healthcare system is able to deal with the coronavirus threat. 

"Citizens can continue to live their lives normally, but we will take appropriate precautions," Plenkovic added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

US promises up to $1bn in energy infrastructure financing for Three Seas Initiative

Returning migrants and trade disruptions: eastern EU members anticipate the cost of Brexit

bne IntelliNews OUTLOOKS 2020 -- complete list and long version reports

News

Top Iranian officials contract Covid-19 at chilling speed

The first member of the Iranian government to contract coronavirus, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, has been put in quarantine.

Russian sugar industry under pressure from drop in prices, smaller producer shut down production

In the 2020-2021 agricultural season, Russian plants with the combined capacity of 150,000 tonnes could halt production due to 1.5-fold drop in prices, Vedomosti daily reported on February 25 citing a report by SouyzRosSakhar union.

“Mini-Schengen” founders urge neighbours to join

The prime ministers of Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia urged their neighbours to join the initiative to eliminate obstacles to the free movement of people, goods, services and capital.

Coronavirus death toll in Iran's Qom rises to 50, more than 250 in quarantine

At least 50 people are suspected to have died from the Coronavirus infection in the city of Qom, some 140KM south of Tehran, ISNA reported following comments from an MP on February 24.

Slovaks commemorate 2-year anniversary since journalist Kuciak's murder

The murders were unprecedented in the modern history of Slovakia, causing a wave of massive protests in the country and resulting in then prime minister and chair of the ruling Smer-SD party Robert Fico stepping down.

Top Iranian officials contract Covid-19 at chilling speed
1 hour ago
Russian sugar industry under pressure from drop in prices, smaller producer shut down production
5 hours ago
“Mini-Schengen” founders urge neighbours to join
11 hours ago
Coronavirus death toll in Iran's Qom rises to 50, more than 250 in quarantine
22 hours ago
Slovaks commemorate 2-year anniversary since journalist Kuciak's murder
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    8 days ago
  2. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    5 days ago
  3. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    7 days ago
  4. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    7 days ago
  5. Russia becomes a safe haven in an increasingly turbulent world
    8 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    8 days ago
  2. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    20 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    5 days ago
  4. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    7 days ago
  5. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    7 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss