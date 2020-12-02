Fencing club memberships surge following success of Russia’s answer to the Queen’s Gambit hit mini-series

Lukashenko says he may quit as president
Belarus hits EU with tit-for-tat sanctions
Belarusian police introduce colour-coded torture system for detained protesters
Kremlin publicly condemns Belarusian police brutality in hint of growing frustration with Lukashenko
Russia to start mass vaccinations on December 7
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
FPRI BMB Russia: Sberbank releases a three-year transformation strategy to e-commerce concern
Ozon shares jump 40% in first minutes of trading after IPO on NASDAQ
Ukraine debt: muddling through for a bit longer but 2021 will be tough
Webinar & Podcast: Whither Ukraine in 2021?
Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
COMMENT: Ukraine and the Biden Presidency
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
Estonian animation studio Imepilt to hold IPO
COVID-19 shot news cheers Nasdaq Baltic after tough 2020
Kahoot pays $31mn cash for Tallinn-based Hungarian learning startup
Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021
Central, Southeast Europe stock markets jump in anticipation of COVID-free future
VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe
Hungary's ruling party in damage control mode after MEP sex scandal bombshell
Hungarian MEP involved in Brussels lockdown orgy bust
Poland’s PMI remains stuck just above the improvement line at 50.8 in November
Sharp drop in COVID-19 cases prompts new questions on Poland’s strategy of containment
Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Coronacrisis to get worse before it gets better forecasts wiiw
EU diplomats say no chance of Bulgaria removing veto for Skopje to start EU accession talks
IMF says downside risks to Albanian economy are increasing
EU ministers fail to agree on launch of accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia
Western Balkans commit to green agenda and regional common market at Sofia summit
Bosnia’s opposition ousts nationalist parties in major cities
Bosnia’s main ethnic parties fight to hold onto power in local elections
Southeast Europe’s EU members to get biggest boost from next budget and recovery funds
Bulgaria imposes 3-week lockdown to slow down COVID-19 spread
CEE politicians highlight trade and security ties as they congratulate Biden
UPDATED: Kosovo’s President Hashim Thasi resigns to face war crimes charges
Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins
Moldova’s foreign policy reset
Russian establishment quick to congratulate Moldova's new president-elect
Pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu wins presidential election in Moldova
Rising COVID-19 cases put intense pressure on CEE healthcare systems
Soaring COVID-19 cases in parts of Central and Southeast Europe force governments to impose new restrictions
MEPs urge European Commission to act against Hungarian media financing in North Macedonia and Slovenia
North Macedonia mulls decriminalising cannabis to boost tourism
Bulgarians deeply divided over government’s decision to block North Macedonia’s EU talks
Aegon to sell its CEE business to Vienna Insurance for €830mn
Constitutional Court defers decision on Romania's budget-busting 40% pension hike
The state is back in business
Slovenian PM Jansa stands alongside Hungary and Poland in EU rule of law row
Erdogan needs to go says analyst assessing Turkey’s economic collapse
Second virus wave ‘took wind out of Turkish manufacturing’s sails in November latest PMI shows’
In Karabakh deal, as many questions as answers
Protesters flood Yerevan demanding Armenia’s “traitor” PM quit over Nagorno-Karabakh surrender
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Below average 2020 wine production destined for volatile and uncertain global market
Iranian prosecutors pledge to pursue Trump for Soleimani killing even after he leaves White House
Israel out to provoke war in dying days of Trump says Khamenei’s adviser after assassination of Iran’s nuclear mastermind
Attack of the Debt Tsunami: global debt soars to a new all-time high
KAZ Minerals says risks around Baimskaya copper project in Russia up due to new government infrastructure plan
Kazatomprom resumes activities at all Kazakhstan mining operations
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Kyrgyzstan's China debt: Between crowdfunding and austerity
CFC joins RWC in assessing KAZ Minerals buyout offer as under-valuation
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan unveils extensive privatisation programme
Russia’s sports blockbuster to boost popular interest in fencing
Following the phenomenal success of “The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix’s fictional drama about a female chess prodigy, Russia has released its own version of the genre – except “On the edge” is about female fencing stars, not chess players.
The Queen’s Gambit has been one of the most popular shows on the online movie service in recent months and racked up 62mn views in its first 28 days after release on October 23, the company said as cited by the Wall Street Journal.
It has also lead to one of the biggest surge in chessboard sales and online chess club memberships since chess’s heyday during the Cold War and the legendary clash between the Soviet Union’s Boris Spassky and the US’ Bobby Fischer in a game held in Reykjavik Iceland – the most watched chess game of all time.
“We’re setting a new record for most new members in a single day almost every day of November,” Nick Barton, director of business development at Chess.com, a site for chess education and online play, told the Wall Street Journal.
The Russian movie about a young woman that takes up fencing has pulled off the same trick.
Alexandra Pokrovskaya is the best sabre fencer in the world and is famous, rich and happy. To go down in history, she just needs to take the last step: to win an Olympic gold. But her path is blocked by nineteen-year-old Kira Egorova, a girl from the provinces who arrived in Moscow and overnight rose to become the best fencer in the country.
Fêted on the piste and off, Kira’s goal is to take the place of Pokrovskaya and a desperate battle begins – not only in tournaments, but also in life – as the movie builds to the showdown on the piste between the two women.
Like The Queen’s Gambit, On the edge has sparked popular interest in fencing in Russia, and fencing instructors have piggy-backed on the film's popularity, referring to the film in online ads for their clubs and services.
Russia has always been strong in fencing and it has been growing in popularity in the last years due to the Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov who, as the President of the International Fencing Federation, has been actively promoting his favourite sport, both internationally and in his homeland. “When I started fencing we had ten to twelve people in our class”, Ilya Andreev said in a recent interview, who took up the sport in 2002 and is now a European champion. “Today many schools practise selection rather than recruiting,” he added.
A hit in Russia, the movie has some crossover appeal as it stars Svetlana Khodchenkova, who is known in the West for her role as Viper in The Wolverine and as Irina, the wife of a Russian spy, in Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy based on the best-selling book by John le Carré.
According to the film’s distributor, Central Partnership, the rights have been bought by distributors in several countries including Germany, China, Italy, Austria, Switzerland and others.
Russian cinema has a long and prestigious history from legendary films such as Battleship Potemkin by Sergei Eisenstein and produced at Mosfilm in Moscow – the Soviet Union’s Hollywood – through the smash hit children's animated series Masha and the Bear, where the Masha, the little girl that lives with a bear, is one of the best known children’s characters in the world.
Recently the government has been trying to revive the cinema-making industry by handing out grants to some directors in an attempt to break into the international markets, without much success so far.
But the domestic movie market has been growing quickly. On the edge premiered at the prestigious Oktyabr cinema on Novy Arbat in central Moscow in November and has been one of the highlights of the Russian movie industry this year.
Russia’s cinema business is growing three times faster than the real economy, but it's a bumpy ride. In 2018 Russian movie-goers set a new record with 56mn visits to a cinema to generate a box office take of RUB13.5bn ($200mn).
The Oktyabr cinema is an icon of the business. Established in Soviet times, it is the largest in the country and the flagship movie theatre of Karo, the third-largest chain in Russia, which primarily focuses on the big urban sprawls of Moscow and St Petersburg.
“Oktyabr was 50 years old in 2018 and the biggest in the country,” Olga Zinyakova, a former movie producer who is now Karo’s young CEO and responsible for growing the business, told bne IntelliNews in an interview last year, who adds that a fifth of the films the cinema shows are home-grown.
“Currently we have something like 20% of all movies seen in Russia that are made in Russia. And the quality of movies is growing,” says Zinyakova. “I can say that Russians like the local movies. It's a question of quality, which is always true. The problem is the amount of movies we produce is not enough. We produce about 110 movies per year, while France is producing about four or five times more.”
Like everything else in the services industry, the movie business has been set back by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as punters stay at home, but with production values rising and the market still in its infancy there is plenty of room to grow.
Netflix has already picked up the rights to Masha and the Bear, which already has a global franchise and at the start of last year it also spent $1mn to buy the rights to “Better than People,” a series about androids that has been a big hit in Russia and was released in Russian, with a local dubbing option. The US company said it planned to launch in Russia before the end of this year and will dub its content into Russian as well as host a 100 original Russian productions on the platform by the end of 2020.
The movie industry is also attracting the interest of Russia’s leading tech players.
Russian mobile major MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) will start investing in feature film production, though its subsidiary MTS Media ready to finance up to 50% for eight to ten confirmed features a year, Kommersant daily reported on November 18.
Russian mobile major MegaFon bought 33.8% in Digital Media Holding that operates the online cinema Start and which is planning to invest RUB5bn ($63.3mn) in the service in the next three years, Vedomosti daily reported on October 28.
And Russia's largest state-controlled bank Sberbank is taking control of Rambler as the media resource for its recently launched Sber universe. Sberbank said it intended to invest RUB2bn ($28mn) in Rambler, with part of the investment aimed at boosting the market share of its subsidiary Okko, an online cinema, to turn it into the market leader by 2021.
Okko had a market share of 22% in 2019, lagging behind top rival ivi.ru with 37%. In 2019 ivi.ru said it was considering an IPO on Nasdaq by the end of 2020, albeit that was before the COVID-19 outbreak. The company was valued at around $0.7bn.
