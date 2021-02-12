EU provides €4mn for developing local employment partnerships in Bosnia

The European Union has allocated an additional €4mn to support partnership initiatives in Bosnia & Herzegovina’s labour market. The additional funds were allocated after the successful implementation of the first phase of the European Union Support to Local Partnerships for Employment project that helped establish 19 local partnerships in Bosnia and enabled the creation of around 550 new jobs.

“This is especially important if we keep in mind that, according to the BiH Labor and Employment Agency, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, unemployment has increased by 2.86% due to reduced economic activity with a tendency to further growth,” said a statement from the EU delegation in Sarajevo.

The EU will work with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to support 20 new local partnerships that will train more than 1,600 unemployed people for the local labour market, of which at least 600 will be employed by the end of 2023.

The second phase of the project “will enable representatives of local authorities, education, employers, public employment services and NGOs to create sustainable, partnership-based mechanisms at the local level, which will implement activities to increase access to formal employment,” the statement said.