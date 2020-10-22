Estonia's government debt still lowest in EU

By bne IntelliNews October 22, 2020

The government debt to GDP ratio for Estonia was 18.5% at the end of 2Q20, which was the lowest among the EU’s member states.

The government debt ratio of Estonia was 9.3 percentage points higher than at the end of 2Q19 and 9.6 points higher than at the end of 1Q20, Eurostat data show.

The next lowest levels of government debt in the EU, after Estonia, were recorded in Bulgaria, 21.3%, and Luxembourg, 23.8%

The highest ratios of government debt to GDP at the end of 2Q, according to Eurostat, were recorded in Greece, 187.4%, Italy, 149.4%, Portugal. 126.1%, Belgium, 115.3%, France, 114.1%, Cyprus, 113.2%, and Spain, 110.1%.

