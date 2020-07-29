Estonia’s e-residency starts making money

Estonia’s e-residency starts making money
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius July 29, 2020

Estonia’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology Raul Siem said on July 29 that the audit of e-residency programme carried out by the National Audit Office (NAO) confirms the benefits of the electronic residence.

By the end of the first five years of the e-residency programme the revenues of the programme launched in December 2014 have started to exceed the expenses, NAO accentuated. However, the current ex-ante and ex-post controls do not ensure that the participants of the programme are law-abiding, the chief auditor observed.

The minister noted that the National Audit Office did not identify any risks related to the programme that were not known already.

Estonia's e-residency programme, which continued its strong growth even during the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency situation, has earned the state €41mn since its launch, €31mn of which is direct tax revenue.

According to a study by pollster Norstat, 63% of Estonia's residents deem tax payments by e-residents' businesses an important additional contribution to the state budget. The role of the e-residency programme is also considered important in terms of job creation and development of Estonia's e-state.

Ott Vatter, director of the e-residency programme, has said that the growth in tax revenue collected from e-residents' businesses is the most prominent example of the programme's positive effect on the Estonian economy.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Lithuania’s Ignitis to invest €950mn in green energy in Baltics, Poland

Fat cats: new study shows corruption can be measured in kilos

Fintech sector comprises one fifth of all Latvian startups

Tech

Albania has some of the least affordable internet in the world

Online security specialist Surf Shark measured how much time people need to work to be able to afford an internet connection.

Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera

ElectroMobility Poland will produce the “reasonably-priced vehicle for an average Pole” from 2023.

Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia

Ground effect vehicles, or GEVs, often mistaken for planes, fly using lift generated by large wings around four metres above water surface. Technology was originally trialled in 1970s by Soviets. Private investors have given it new lease of life.

Amazon to expand in Poland’s Lodz region, add 500 jobs

The Lodz investment will be the ninth logistics centre in Poland since Amazon began operating in the country in 2014.

Romania’s main cable operator gets permission to take over rival

RCS&RDS will take over three networks operated by its rival Digital Cable Systems ahead of a more complex planned takeover.

Albania has some of the least affordable internet in the world
20 hours ago
Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
1 day ago
Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
2 days ago
Amazon to expand in Poland’s Lodz region, add 500 jobs
2 days ago
Romania’s main cable operator gets permission to take over rival
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    3 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    2 days ago
  3. Turkish lira nears record low versus euro with market anxious over EU sanctions and tie to dollar
    2 days ago
  4. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    1 day ago
  5. White House “paying little attention” to Armenia Azerbaijan fighting says Carnegie analyst
    7 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    1 month ago
  2. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    3 days ago
  3. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    1 month ago
  4. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    22 days ago
  5. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    2 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss