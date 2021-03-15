EIB to boost green investments and support economic recovery of North Macedonia

By bne IntelliNews March 15, 2021

The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on March 15 it will continue to invest in the social and economic development of North Macedonia, while supporting the faster economic recovery of the country as well as its small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement was issued after EIB president Werner Hoyer and vice-president Lilyana Pavlova welcomed North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Minister of Finance Fatmir Besimi and foreign affairs advisor to the prime minister Edmond Ademi.

The EU bank said it is ready to expand its successful cooperation with North Macedonia’s government, contribute further to the competitiveness of the country’s economy, and support major infrastructure projects and the transition towards a greener and more sustainable economic model.

“Our priority is to help North Macedonia recover as quickly as possible from COVID-19, support its EU accession path and its transition to a greener, more inclusive and more sustainable economy,” Hoyer said.

Zaev stated that the country recently adopted the Green Scenario for structural development of the transport, energy, environment and climate change sectors with an ambitious agenda that depends on substantial investments as well as multi-generational contributions.

To date, the EIB has invested nearly €970mn in 29 projects in North Macedonia, supporting key sectors of the economy – infrastructure, energy, transport and SMEs.

