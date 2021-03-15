EDB funded Russian school to launch in Tajikistan

By bne IntelIiNews March 15, 2021

Tajikistan is set to launch a Eurasian Development Bank-funded (EDB-funded) “inaugural school with instruction in Russian” in April. 

Russia President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in 2019 signed an intergovernmental agreement to build Russian schools in Dushanbe, Bokhtar, Kulyab, Tursunzade, and Khujand. Russia perceives the continued influence and presence of the Russian language and education in former Soviet states as a form of Russia’s continued political influence. 

“To date, the Bank has identified the optimal type of schools that would meet all safety and quality standards given the natural and climatic conditions in Tajikistan,” the EDB said in a statement. “The schools in Tajikistan will be equipped in line with up-to-date educational requirements at the level of new Russian schools. A school will have 1,224 children – 51 classes with 24 students each. In addition to classrooms, schools will have a sports complex, a swimming pool, an assembly hall, and a canteen.”

The EDB is an international financial institution promoting integration and development in its member countries – Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, and Tajikistan. 

