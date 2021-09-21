EBRD seals acquisition of 6% in Istanbul listed biogas company Biotrend

By bne IntelIiNews September 21, 2021

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has completed the acquisition of a 5.92% stake in biogas and biomass player Biotrend Cevre ve Enerji Yatirimlari (BIOEN) from parent company Doganlar Yatirim Holding for $20mn, Biotrend said on September 14.

In April, a 27.8% stake in Biotrend was offered in an initial public offering (IPO) for a consideration of Turkish lira (TRY) 750mn ($87mn). Later on, shareholders bought back a 6.6% stake.

Biotrend has 10 active biogas power plants and one active biomass plant.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EDB wins Environmental Finance's 2021 IMPACT Award for street lighting in Kazakhstan

The Russia-led Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has won the prestigious international Environmental Finance's 2021 IMPACT Award in the energy category for the Atyrau street ... more

EBRD supports modernisation of Serbia’s Elektrodistribucija

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is extending a €40mn loan to Serbia’s electricity distribution company, Elektrodistribucija Srbije (EDS), to finance the roll-out of ... more

EIB calls for investment in innovation for climate and post-pandemic recovery at Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia

Financing innovation is key to driving the development of low-carbon technologies, European Investment Bank (EIB) president Werner Hoyer said at the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia on September 2. ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    1 day ago
  2. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    7 days ago
  3. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    1 day ago
  4. Russia’s Communist Party makes big gains in the Duma elections as Kremlin efforts to crush smart voting fail
    1 day ago
  5. Romania’s leading insurer City Insurance heads towards bankruptcy after losing license
    1 day ago
  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    14 days ago
  3. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    22 days ago
  4. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    1 day ago
  5. Zasag Chandmani mining dispute is a litmus test for Mongolia
    30 days ago

Reports

Dismiss