EBRD provides $10mn credit package to Palestinian Quds Bank for MSME and trade financing

By bne IntelliNews July 5, 2021

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is strengthening micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and promoting international trade in the West Bank and Gaza, with a $10mn financial package to Quds Bank.  

The package includes a credit line of up to $5mn for MSMEs and corporates, providing them with vital liquidity to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This credit line will help Quds Bank to provide short-term loans to businesses facing liquidity constraints due to a decrease in their activities and turnover.

In addition, the EBRD will continue to support exporters and importers in the West Bank and Gaza by providing a $5mn increase in Quds Bank’s existing trade finance limit under the EBRD’s Trade Facilitation Programme. The financing will help Quds Bank to diversify its trade finance business, increase available limits and offer longer maturities to its customers.

Quds Bank is the third-largest commercial bank in the West Bank and Gaza and has been listed on the Palestine Exchange since 1997.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EIB provides €106.7mn to upgrade Georgia's east-west highway

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided €106.7mn to the Georgian government for upgrading Georgia’s East-West Highway and the extending of it to the borders with Armenia and ... more

EBRD invests €80mn in first internationally issued bonds from Erste Croatia

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on July 1 it is investing €80mn in the debut €400mn senior preferred bond on the international market issued by Erste & ... more

Ukraine’s Rada adopts IMF-mandated banking bill that might put stand-by agreement back on track

Ukraine’s Rada passed in the third and final reading a banking bill that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has made a prerequisite for restarting the stalled $5bn stand-by agreement (SBA) ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    6 days ago
  2. Montenegro aims to become EU member in 2024
    5 days ago
  3. CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: The new khan of Mongolia
    4 days ago
  4. INTERVIEW: Kyrylo Shevchenko, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine
    6 days ago
  5. Murder and arson in Albania’s sun lounger wars
    6 days ago
  1. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    6 days ago
  2. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    21 days ago
  3. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    20 days ago
  4. Murat Ulker still Turkey’s richest billionaire says Forbes
    2 months ago
  5. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss