EBRD extends €15.7mn loan to Romanian retailer Profi for expansion

By bne IntelliNews May 20, 2021

Romanian supermarket and convenience store chain Profi, controlled by the investment fund Mid Europa Partners, contracted from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development a RON77.5mn (€15.7mn) senior unsecured five-year loan, including a 2.5-year grace period, according to an EBRD statement.

The loan will support the financing of the company's capex and permitted acquisitions programme in 2021-2025, consisting of new stores opening, refurbishments and warehouse investments. Profi currently operates over 1,400 stores locally. Around 400 are operated under franchise by small entrepreneurs, and the company plans to accelerate its expansion through stores franchised to entrepreneurs.

The company wants to open several hundred stores across the country through this system. The retailer announced plans to open 200 new stores per year on average and become the second-biggest player on the local market by 2024.

For comparison, in 2020, Profi opened 237 new stores ending the year with 1,404 units. From 67 stores in 2010, Profi has grown to be the local network with the broadest geographical coverage. The retailer has more than 22,000 employees.

In 2017, EBRD, invested alongside Mid Europa Fund IV, in a €25mn equity stake to further support the expansion of the network.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Private equity fund Amber backed by EBRD and EU acquires Armenian solar plant operator Solis

Private equity fund Amber Capital Armenia, supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union, has acquired Solis, an Armenian solar plant operator, ... more

EBRD provides €5mn loan to Raiffeisen Bank in Kosovo for on-lending to SMEs

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on May 17 it is providing a €5mn loan to Raiffeisen Bank in Kosovo to boost the competitiveness of small and medium-sized ... more

World Bank lends €200mn to Croatia’s development bank to back local business

The World Bank said it is lending €200mn to the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (HBOR) to support the HEAL project in the country that aims to secure liquidity to local companies. ... ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    7 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    10 days ago
  3. Money laundering pushes up property prices in Western Balkan cities
    4 days ago
  4. ISTANBUL BLOG: Meet “The Botox”, the mafia boss who’s singing like a canary about the Erdogan regime on YouTube
    5 days ago
  5. 10 megatrends shaping emerging Europe in the post-pandemic 2020s
    8 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    7 days ago
  2. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    1 month ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    15 days ago
  4. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    10 days ago
  5. Turkey’s descent into coronavirus hell
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss