EBRD considering provision of $36.3mn loan to finance construction of wastewater treatment facility in Amman

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is considering the provision of a loan of up to €30mn ($36.3mn) to finance the construction of a new 24,750 cubic metre per day wastewater treatment facility and to replace and relocate an existing facility currently co-located at the Ain Ghazal Treatment Plant (AGTP) as well as a two-year phased operational period to ensure sustainability of the investment. The new facility, to be constructed at a total cost of €60mn, will be located at Al Ghabawi and will serve approximately 5.5mn people, including 600,000 Syrians in Amman and the surrounding area.

The project will develop a greenfield wastewater treatment plant on the outskirts of Amman for the treatment of septage collected from those parts of Amman that are not connected to the sewage network. Despite a significant increase in capex, 20% of the population in Amman and Zarqa are unconnected to the main sewer system, creating a substantial need for a cost-efficient and sustainable solution to collect, treat and dispose of individual septic tank waste effectively. The new wastewater treatment plant will replace the existing and now inadequate facility at Ain Ghazal. The Water Authority Jordan will construct a new dedicated septic tank wastewater treatment facility at the more remote location of Al Ghabawi and afterwards will decommission the septic tank facility at AGTP.