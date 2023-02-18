Dronamics raises $40mn in pre-series A funding for world's first cargo drone airline

Dronamics raises $40mn in pre-series A funding for world's first cargo drone airline
Dronamics' flagship drone, the Black Swan, can transport up to 350 kg over a distance of up to 2,500 km. / Dronamics
By bne IntelliNews February 18, 2023

Dronamics, the world's first cargo drone airline with a license to operate in Europe, announced on February 17 that it raised $40mn in pre-series A funding from venture capital funds and angel investors from 12 countries. 

The company is approaching its series A round, and the funding will enable it to accelerate its growth and expand its operations.

The $40mn funding round includes contributions from investors including Founders Factory, Speedinvest, and Eleven Capital. Most recently, the Strategic Development Fund (SDF), the investment arm of the Tawazun Council in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, also contributed to the round.

“The investment from SDF, Founders Factory, Speedinvest and Eleven Capital is a strong validation of our goal to bring our cargo drone solution to more people and businesses around the world. Their confidence in Dronamics confirms the strength of our business model and we are excited to continue growing and achieving success with the support of our investment partners,” Svilen Rangelov, co-founder and CEO of Dronamics, said in a press released issued by the company. 

The investment made by SDF's venture capital division in Dronamics' funding is a move towards the formation of a joint venture based in the UAE. This collaboration aims to bolster Dronamics' capabilities and facilitate the company's expansion in the UAE, as a hub for the Middle East and North Africa region. SDF will become a major partner in the joint venture through the establishment of a manufacturing and operations joint venture, and will make further substantial investments.

“SDF looks at investing in aerospace and mobility companies that can improve movement of humans and cargo autonomously in a sustainable and cost effective manner. When it comes to Dronamics, their economics are very promising and potential users of Dronamics would benefit from quick and efficient cargo deliveries. As one of Dronamics’ latest strategic investors, SDF will be working closely to support the ongoing growth of the company through the UAE and globally,” said Abdulla Naser Al Jaabari, managing director and CEO of SDF. 

Demand for cargo drones is increasing in the logistics industry, both lightweight drones for first and last mile deliveries and larger cargo drones for longer-distance operations. 

Dronamics is a the world’s first cargo drone airline, and a developer and operator of large, long-range drones specifically designed for carrying cargo. 

The company’s flagship drone, the Black Swan, can transport up to 350 kg over a distance of up to 2,500 km, 80% faster, 50% cheaper, and with up to 60% fewer emissions than other transportation methods, including airfreight, the company said. 

This facilitates same-day delivery over long distances for a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, food, e-commerce and spare parts. 

Dronamics announced in May 2022 it had become the first company in the EU to obtain a Light UAS Operator Certificate (LUC) for middle-mile cargo operations

It obtained the licence from the Transport Malta Civil Aviation Directorate (TM-CAD), allowing operations in accordance with European regulation. The LUC is recognised in all EU member states and provides drone operators with significant business opportunities across the single market, the company said.

It is also the first strategic partner for drones worldwide recognised by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In November, Dronamics received a grant of €2.5mn from the European Commission as part of the selective deep-tech European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program. The EIC has pledged to support Dronamics' Series A round with a further €12.5mn in equity investment.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Bulgaria abandons January 2024 euro adoption target

More gloom ahead as EBRD cuts 2023 growth forecasts

COMMENT: Recessions confirmed in Hungary and Czechia

Tech

Russian social media giant VK prepares to move back to Russia

Russian social networking site VK has announced that its board of directors (BoD) has approved the possibility of re-domiciliation from the British Virgin Islands to Russia.

Romania’s eMAG building largest logistics hub in CEE, expands credit facility

eMAG has operations in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary and a marketplace hosting 40,000 sellers.

Turkish company chaired by US sanctions-hit official wins Nato intelligence software contracts

Ismail Demir was designated after Ankara acquired missile systems from the Kremlin.

Romanian startups raise 12% more venture financing in 2022

Total financing raised by Romanian startups in 2022 rose by 12% y/y €102mn, according to the latest Romanian Venture Report.

Serbia's BioSense Institute to open new R&D centre in spring 2023

BioSense plans to employ 250 scientists at the centre in the biotechnology and nanotechnology fields.

Russian social media giant VK prepares to move back to Russia
2 days ago
Romania’s eMAG building largest logistics hub in CEE, expands credit facility
16 days ago
Turkish company chaired by US sanctions-hit official wins Nato intelligence software contracts
16 days ago
Romanian startups raise 12% more venture financing in 2022
17 days ago
Serbia's BioSense Institute to open new R&D centre in spring 2023
18 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country
    1 year ago
  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    26 days ago
  2. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    24 days ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss