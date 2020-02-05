Damage caused by 2019 Albania earthquake estimated at €985mn

The 6.3-magnitude earthquake that hit Albania on November 26 caused €985mn in damages and requires €1.1bn for reconstruction efforts, Albania minister in charge of post-quake efforts Bledi Cuci said on February 5.

The report findings will be of key importance for the upcoming donors’ conference on February 17 organised by the European Commission.

The Post Disaster Needs Assessments (PDNA) report was drafted after 45 days of intensive work by foreign and domestic experts in line with the standards of the EU, the World Bank and UN agencies.

“The Albanian government will lead and implement the major reconstruction programme, which requires cooperation and an active citizens' approach,” Cuci said in a Facebook post.

According to the minister, the funds for the reconstruction programme, as well as 18 new construction sites in quake-affected areas, have been approved.

A joint mobilisation of financial resources is required to meet all needs and address any problems, Cuci said.

The earthquake destroyed more than 11,000 buildings, damaged 83,000 buildings and affected more than 200,000 people in the municipalities of Durres and Lezhe and in the capital Tirana.

Cuci said the government has allocated €180mn for reconstruction efforts while the EU has already given the country €13mn in grants.