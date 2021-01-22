Czech MPs pass protectionist food law in violation of EU rules

Czech MPs pass protectionist food law in violation of EU rules
Food quality has become an emotive issue, with allegations that foreign-owned supermarkets are selling inferior versions of Western European products.
By bne IntelliNews January 22, 2021

The Czech governing political parties ANO and the Social Democrats have backed an amendment to the food bill proposed by the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) that would require stores larger than 400 sqm to sell 55% of local food from 2022, followed by gradual growth to 73% in 2028.  

While the claimed objective is to gain self-sufficiency in foodstuff production and to support Czech farmers, according to some critics the real aim is to preserve the market position of large Czech agribusinesses, including Agrofert Holding of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, which are not able to compete against higher quality and lower costs of foreign producers. Food quality has also become an emotive issue in Central Europe, with allegations that foreign-owned supermarkets are selling inferior versions of Western European products.

Expert on EU law Pavel Svoboda told the daily Pravo that the quota is a desecration of the foundations of the EU, whose single market rules allow for the free movement of goods and services across member states, because this is discrimintation against other EU companies. 

“If other EU countries started to do the same, it would dramatically harm Czech exports,” said deputy head of the Confederation of Industry Radek Spicar to AFP.

“Free movement of goods and services in the internal market is our strongest asset in ensuring supplies across the EU, and is also our best tool to ensure recovery for all,”  an EC spokesperson told website Euractiv, stressing that “local restrictions of whatever type are counterproductive”.

The Commission will analyse the Czech legislation once it is finally adopted. “We cannot speculate at this stage,” the spokesperson added.

According to the daily Hospodarske noviny, eight EU countries, including Germany and France, have already expressed objections to the bill. 

Svoboda expects that if the bill is passed in the Senate, the European Commission will launch an infringement procedure. Czech President Milos Zeman is nonetheless expected to sign it.  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

M&A in Central and Eastern Europe fell 16% in value in 2020, says CMS report

VISEGRAD BLOG: Central Europe's populists need a new strategy for Biden

LONG READ: The oligarch problem

News

Police arresting activists ahead of Saturday’s demonstration in support of Navalny

Russian Interior Ministry forces (MVD) have been detaining activists organising and promoting the country-wide protests planned for this weekend by jailed anti-corruption blogger and opposition activist Alexei Navalny.

Turkey’s benchmark rate held as concerns over faltering recovery come to fore

Analyst, meanwhile, notes that country’s economy not “out of the woods yet” with investors waiting to see whether tight monetary policies remain in place longer term.

M&A in Central and Eastern Europe fell 16% in value in 2020, says CMS report

COVID-19 blighted dealmaking in 2020 but a strong Q4 indicates a sharp rebound this year.

No US move to rejoin Iran nuclear deal imminent, say Biden national security nominees

Iranian demand that US drops Trump sanctions before it returns to compliance with accord could pose obstacle.

Hungarian vehicle makers hit by supply chain shortage

Mercedes-Benz will halt production at its plant for 10 days due to the global shortage of computer chips.

Police arresting activists ahead of Saturday’s demonstration in support of Navalny
1 hour ago
Turkey’s benchmark rate held as concerns over faltering recovery come to fore
8 hours ago
M&A in Central and Eastern Europe fell 16% in value in 2020, says CMS report
17 hours ago
No US move to rejoin Iran nuclear deal imminent, say Biden national security nominees
1 day ago
Hungarian vehicle makers hit by supply chain shortage
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    4 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    1 day ago
  3. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    8 days ago
  4. Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
    2 days ago
  5. Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
    3 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    12 days ago
  2. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    4 days ago
  3. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    8 days ago
  4. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    1 day ago
  5. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    8 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss