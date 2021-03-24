Croatia’s Rimac Automobili opens R&D bureau in UK

Croatia’s Rimac Automobili opens R&D bureau in UK
By bne IntelliNews March 24, 2021

Croatia’s electric supercar producer Rimac Automobili has opened a research and development office in the UK, it said in a press release.

Rimac Automobili develops and produces electric vehicle (EV) components and manufactures electric super-sports cars. The company grew out of founder Mate Rimac's hobby of building and racing electric cars, which began after he converted his BMW 3 Series into an electric car, as bne IntelliNews reported in 2016 following an interview with the company.

“While Croatia will always be our home, we have decided to take the opportunity to gather a small team in the UK, where the automotive industry has a long history and great expertise. We are of the strong opinion that British engineers are world-class in the field of electrification and future of mobility. While we are starting with a small office, we might expand significantly in the years to come, working on Rimac’s future projects, while closely collaborating with our team of engineers, designers and technicians back in Croatia,” Rimac said following a meeting with UK Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands.

The R&D office, located in the Warwick Enterprise Park around 20 kilometers south of Coventry, is expected to hire 30 people by the end of the year and should work with the UK automotive industry, as well as with the company’s headquarters in Croatia.

