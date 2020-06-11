Coronavirus infections in Ukraine set daily record of 689 cases

By bne IntelliNews June 11, 2020

New coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in Ukraine set a single-day record of 689 cases on June 10, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov reported at his daily briefing.

An estimated 21 people died of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, while 372 recoveries were reported, he said. The biggest number of new infections occurred in the Lviv region (125) and city of Kyiv (91).

"These latest figures are cause for concern and could result in [the reinstatement] of lockdown measures," Zenon Zawada, an analyst at the Kyiv-based Concorde Capital brokerage, said in research notes. "Indeed, some spike in infections was inevitable with public mass transit being renewed, especially in the densely populated capital, Kyiv."

"But the easing of restrictions in the city was far less than in most other regions," he went on to say. "We expect the authorities to be on the alert for the need for renewed restrictions, but not making rash decisions, considering the public has been returning to some degree of normal functioning in the last week and a half."

