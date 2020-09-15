China’s Huawei opens innovations centre in Serbia

China’s Huawei opens innovations centre in Serbia
By bne IntelliNews September 15, 2020

Chinese telecommunications equipment and services company Huawei has opened an innovations and development centre in Serbia’s capital Belgrade, the government said in a statement.

The ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, comes few days after the US pushed Serbia and Kosovo to agree not to use 5G equipment that is supplied by untrusted vendors, seen as a reference to Chinese companies. The agreement was part of the deal on economic normalisation that both sides signed under US auspices on September 4.

At the ceremony, Brnabic hailed the opening of the centre and said that it would help her country’s further digitalisation.

Serbia and Huawei agreed on the launch of the hub in 2019.

Brnabic also commented that she has discussed the planned launch of a 5G tender with Huawei and China’s ambassador to Serbia, Chen Bo, who have agreed the future tender should be open and transparent.

Brnabic also said her country was not interested in untrusted technologies and that the tender will respect international standards.

