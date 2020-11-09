Bulgaria's retail sales fall 6.7% y/y in September

Bulgaria's retail sales fall 6.7% y/y in September
Turnover indices for retail trade, excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles.
By bne IntelliNews November 9, 2020

Bulgarian retail sales (at constant prices) contracted 6.7% year on year in September, easing from the 12.2% y/y fall in August, the statistics office reported on November 9.

The fall in September was due to plunging food, non-food and motor fuels sales, according to working day adjusted statistics office data.

According to the latest available GDP data, individual final consumption of households fell by a real 0.2% in the second quarter of 2020.

Retail sales of food, beverages and tobacco went down 10.5% y/y in September, easing from a 17% y/y fall in August. Sales of non-food products (except fuel) contracted 0.3% y/y, after decreasing by 5.7% y/y in August. Automotive fuel sales plunged 15.2% y/y in September, easing from a 18.5% y/y fall in August.

Romania’s exports keep recovering, but trade gap surges in September

Romania's trade deficit increased by 30% y/y to €1.54bn in September, despite the robust performance of exports that marked a thin annual decrease of only 0.5%.

Slovenia posts trade surplus of €1.28bn in January-September

Slovenia swings to surplus in 9M20 compared to deficit in same period of 2019, as imports declined faster than exports during the pandemic.

Russia’s Watcom shopping index continues to slide as coronavirus second wave gathers momentum

Russia’s Watcom shopping index continued to slide in the last weeks of October and first week of November after almost recovering over the summer as the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Russia gathers pace.

Belarusian reserve assets up 2.2% in October to $7.5bn

Belarus' international reserve assets totalled $7,485.6mn as of 1 November 2020, according to the preliminary data of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus.

Romania’s retail sales up 3.8% y/y in Q3

Higher real wages, still moderate unemployment and affordable interest rates pushed up retail sales by 3.8% y/y in the third quarter after a 7.3% y/y contraction in Q2.

Romania’s exports keep recovering, but trade gap surges in September
8 hours ago
Slovenia posts trade surplus of €1.28bn in January-September
1 day ago
Russia’s Watcom shopping index continues to slide as coronavirus second wave gathers momentum
3 days ago
Belarusian reserve assets up 2.2% in October to $7.5bn
4 days ago
Romania’s retail sales up 3.8% y/y in Q3
4 days ago

  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    8 days ago
  2. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    12 days ago
  3. Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha
    1 day ago
  4. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Turkey in financial desert as liquidity dries up in USD/lira market
    6 days ago
  5. Armenians flee fighting in Karabakh
    5 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    8 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    16 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    21 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    19 days ago
  5. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    12 days ago

