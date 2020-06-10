Bulgaria extends extraordinary epidemic situation until end-June

Bulgaria’s government extended by two weeks the extraordinary epidemic situation until the end of June as the number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has been rising sharply in the last few days.

A day earlier, the chief health inspector Angel Kunchev urged the government to extend the extraordinary situation due to an outbreak in the southern Bulgarian town of Dospat.

The government will not introduce restrictions on movement but will require a mandatory 14-day quarantine for people coming from non-EU countries. Exceptions will be made for people coming from Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro and Serbia – they will not be required to go into quarantine.

For other non-EU states, Bulgaria is waiting for a common EU decision, Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said.

Face masks will remain mandatory in public transport. However, the government will not require a lockdown of cities or other restrictions on movement.

Most of the new cases in the last few days were among workers at a toy factory in Dospat. The infected workers reportedly concealed their symptoms, fearing that otherwise they would lose their jobs, and took Analgin to suppress higher temperatures so as not to appear ill.