Bulgaria extends extraordinary epidemic situation until end-June

By bne IntelliNews June 10, 2020

Bulgaria’s government extended by two weeks the extraordinary epidemic situation until the end of June as the number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has been rising sharply in the last few days.

A day earlier, the chief health inspector Angel Kunchev urged the government to extend the extraordinary situation due to an outbreak in the southern Bulgarian town of Dospat.

The government will not introduce restrictions on movement but will require a mandatory 14-day quarantine for people coming from non-EU countries. Exceptions will be made for people coming from Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro and Serbia – they will not be required to go into quarantine.

For other non-EU states, Bulgaria is waiting for a common EU decision, Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said.

Face masks will remain mandatory in public transport. However, the government will not require a lockdown of cities or other restrictions on movement.

Most of the new cases in the last few days were among workers at a toy factory in Dospat. The infected workers reportedly concealed their symptoms, fearing that otherwise they would lose their jobs, and took Analgin to suppress higher temperatures so as not to appear ill. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Bulgaria to get new state fuel company to take on oil companies and force prices down

Bulgaria’s parliament on June 5 gave the green light to a government plan to set up a state-owned company that would store oil and would be allowed to build filling stations and fuel ... more

Bulgaria’s PM refuses to accept "gift" of troubled football club

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has refused to accept the ownership of troubled football club Levski Sofia, which was transferred to him fugitive gambling mogul Vassil Bozhkov.  ... more

81% of Bulgarian companies say government aid for wage payment is useless, poll shows

81% of Bulgarian companies would not apply for state aid for payment of wages as they consider it to be useless, a poll carried out among the managers of 584 companies by the Bulgarian Industrial ... more

Most Read

  1. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    4 months ago
  3. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    13 days ago
  4. Bulgarian agriculture minister caught on video acknowledging EU funds fraud
    2 days ago
  5. Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
    12 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    21 days ago
  2. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    13 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    16 days ago
  4. Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
    12 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss