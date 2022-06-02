Brussels to release recovery fund cash for Poland despite doubts over rule of law reform

Brussels to release recovery fund cash for Poland despite doubts over rule of law reform
President Duda meeting the Slovak President Zuzana Caputova last month in Bratislava.
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw June 2, 2022

The European Commission officially approved Poland’s plans to use the bloc’s recovery fund on June 1, and will release a total of €36bn to help the economy rebuild after the pandemic once Poland fulfils certain milestones the EU executive has set out.

The decision, which had taken more than a year, could end a political row over the rule of law in Poland, which Brussels said had been endangered by the government’s reforms of the judiciary. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will formally announce the decision during her visit to Warsaw on June 2. Member states still have to vote on the decision.

Poland recently passed changes to address Brussels’ grievances, which centred on the disciplinary regime for judges. According to the Commission, new rules for disciplining judges violated the basic principles of the rule of law.

Armed with rulings of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), which said that the disciplinary regime compromised judges’ independence and impartiality, the Commission tied payouts from the recovery fund to Poland fixing the flaws. Poland was also fined a hefty €1mn a day for failing to end or overhaul the disciplinary regime.

As inflation hit the Polish economy, followed by the fallout of the war in Ukraine, Warsaw became more willing to compromise, as billions from the recovery fund offered a way of easing the expected economic slowdown in 2023, the election year.

After weeks of political haggling inside Poland’s ruling coalition of the Law and Justice (PiS) party and United Poland, the parliament passed tweaks to the disciplinary regime, as proposed by President Andrzej Duda.

By voting through the proposal by Duda, the Polish parliament dismantled the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, one of the milestones that Brussels demanded Poland met to unlock the funds.

The Commission argued that judicial appointments to the controversial body did not meet the criteria of impartiality and independence from the government. The chamber could in effect target judges critical of the authorities and some judges were in fact suspended. Reinstating them is another of the milestones set by the Commission. Duda’s proposal establishes a new body, the Chamber of Professional Accountability.

However, critics have argued that the changes were only a smokescreen designed to dupe the Commission. Critics say that the new chamber is just a superficial reform, as the risk remains that appointments to it will come from the National Council of the Judiciary (KRS), another compromised body in the Polish judiciary.

Von der Leyen is already facing questions on the deal with Poland. The Commission was not unanimous in approval of the release of the funds, with Vice Presidents Margrethe Vestager and Frans Timmermans reportedly voting against.

"Our group urgently demands a detailed explanation from European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen," Renew Europe, a centrist group in the European Parliament, said in a statement on June 1.

"We should not accept merely small, inadequate cosmetic changes to Poland’s seriously politicised legal system in exchange for the EU funds. We won’t be able to stand up to autocrats abroad by placating those who unravel democracy at home," Renew Europe said.

The Commission insists that Poland would not receive any money without meeting the required milestones. 

Poland had leveraged its veto power to soften the Commission’s stance, as it kept blocking a political agreement over global corporate tax reform. Poland was also able to use the good reputation it has won in harbouring Ukrainian refugees and acting as a supply base for Western aid to Ukraine.

Poland would apply for the first payout from the recovery fund as soon as July, the government pledged. 

Poland is looking to receive €2.8bn in grants and €1.3bn in loans this year. The funds would help finance the development of renewable energy sources, build more kindergartens, improve internet access, and upgrade railway infrastructure.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish PMI indicates first worsening in business conditions since mid-2020

Polish CPI growth accelerates to 13.9% y/y in May in line with expectations

Ukrainian refugees in Poland to lift economy but will not cure demographic woes

News

Orban wants Russian Patriach removed from EU's sanctions list

Hungary has continued to block approval of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, this time over the inclusion of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill.

Russia edges closer to bond default

Missed $1.9mn interest payment triggers first default event on Russian sovereign debt for a century.

European Commission says Romania meets none of the euro adoption criteria

Romania has repeatedly pushed back its euro adoption timetable, and doesn’t plan to join the single currency area sooner than 2029.

Croatia set to become the eurozone's 20th member in January 2023

Croatia has met all conditions to adopt the euro, say new reports from the European Commission and the European Central Bank.

Turkey halts talks with Greece as Erdogan cranks up hard power foreign policy

Election clock is ticking on Turkish leader’s bid to win round Turks shocked by extent of economic crisis.

Orban wants Russian Patriach removed from EU's sanctions list
3 hours ago
Russia edges closer to bond default
3 hours ago
European Commission says Romania meets none of the euro adoption criteria
3 hours ago
Croatia set to become the eurozone's 20th member in January 2023
12 hours ago
Turkey halts talks with Greece as Erdogan cranks up hard power foreign policy
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    3 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    1 day ago
  3. Russia seeks ‘new Mariupol’ in the Donbas
    6 days ago
  4. Nine out of 10 Russians oppose concessions in exchange for end of sanctions
    6 days ago
  5. Albanians campaign on social media to keep bus bridge created in freak accident
    30 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    3 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    29 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    24 days ago
  4. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    23 days ago
  5. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    1 day ago

Reports

Dismiss