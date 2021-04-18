Bosnia to receive €2mn WBIF grant for Corridor Vc project

The Bosnian Federation government said it accepted a €2mn Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF) grant to finance the detailed design of the 11.1 km Pocitelj – Zvirovici subsection project, part of pan-European Corridor Vc.

The grant will be provided through the European Investment Bank (EIB), the government said in a statement on April 15.

The total value of the Pocitelj — Zvirovici project is €124.2mn. It is financed with a €100mn EIB loan, two WBIF grants totalling €7mn, and €17.2mn of Bosnia's own funds.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) launched the construction of the Pocitelj — Zvirovici section, which includes the construction of a tunnel, in November. The subcontractor of the works on the Pocitelj tunnel is Bosnian company Euro-Asfalt.