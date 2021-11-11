bneGREEN: Guterres stresses emissions, finance gaps still major barriers to 1.5C

bneGREEN: Guterres stresses emissions, finance gaps still major barriers to 1.5C
UN Secretary-General António Guterres
By Richard Lockhart in Edinburgh November 11, 2021

UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the COP26 summit that much work remains to be done to fill the emissions gap and the finance and adaptation gap, despite welcoming the agreements on forests, methane and coal made so far.

His comments came as the conference waited for a new revised version of the draft agreement, which was published for the first time on November 10.

Discussion of the revised document, which will have to be agreed upon unanimously, is set to take place into November 12.

The agreements on forests, methane, clean technology and coal were encouraging, he said.

“But they are far from enough. The emissions gap remains a devastating threat. The finance and adaptation gap represents a glaring injustice for the developing world,” he warned.

He also stressed that fossil fuels were still receiving subsidies from governments, and some countries are still building new coal power plants.

“Promises ring hollow when the fossil fuels industry still receives trillions in subsidies, as measured by the IMF,” he said. “Or when countries are still building coal plants.”

The draft agreement contains for the first time a call to phase out coal power plants and fossil fuel subsidies, although this is expected to be a major source of contention as negotiations continue overnight.

“Governments need to pick up the pace and show the necessary ambition we cannot settle for the lowest common denominator,” Guterres warned.

Looking at the positives of the conference, he welcomed that new voices such as the private sector, cities and municipal authorities, young people, women and indigenous communities, which have all made their voice heard.

“I am inspired by the mobilisation of civil society, by the moral voice of young people keeping our feet to the fire, by the dynamism and example of indigenous communities, by the tireless engagement of women’s groups, by the action of more and more cities around the world, by a growing consciousness as the private sector aligns balance sheets and investment decisions around net zero.”

Looking ahead, he said that the UN would set up a regulatory body with real power to oversee the quality of standards and targets in a bid to avoid greenwashing.

This would prevent companies and governments making emissions and climate changes pledges without the ability to carry them out.

“We have a critical mass of global commitments to net zero. We must now zoom in on the quality and implementation of plans,” he said. “That is why I have decided to establish a High-Level Expert Group to propose clear standards to measure and analyse net-zero commitments from non-state actors. We need action if commitments are to pass the credibility test.”

At the start of the conference, Guterres warned that “we are digging our own graves.”

“Enough of brutalising biodiversity, killing ourselves with carbon, treating nature like a toilet, burning, and drilling and mining our way deeper,” he said.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance aims to end oil and gas production

bneGREEN: COP26 sectoral initiatives could close 2030 emissions gap by 9%

bneGREEN: 23 countries make zero-emissions vehicle pledge

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance aims to end oil and gas production

The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA) is calling for an immediate end to new licensing rounds for oil and gas exploration, and has signed up 11 governments to a promise to end oil and gas production by 2050.

bneGREEN: COP26 sectoral initiatives could close 2030 emissions gap by 9%

An initial assessment by Climate Action Tracker of the impact of the Glasgow sectoral announcements for methane, coal, forests and transport show they would reduce the 2030 emissions gap between current government action and a 1.5C pathway by 9%.

bneGREEN: 23 countries make zero-emissions vehicle pledge

November 10 was Transport Day at COP26 in Scotland, and parts of the automotive industry had pledged to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2035 in leading markets and by 2040 across the globe.

bneGREEN: First COP26 agreement lacks targets and detail

COP26 has come up with a first draft agreement that calls on governments to improve substantially by the end of 2022 their emissions reduction targets and long-term strategies for reaching net zero.

bneGREEN: COP26 still far from comprehensive agreement

The first week of COP26 was dominated by grand statements by governments, and a number of sector-specific targets covering methane, coal and deforestation.

bneGREEN: Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance aims to end oil and gas production
8 minutes ago
bneGREEN: COP26 sectoral initiatives could close 2030 emissions gap by 9%
20 minutes ago
bneGREEN: 23 countries make zero-emissions vehicle pledge
23 hours ago
bneGREEN: First COP26 agreement lacks targets and detail
23 hours ago
bneGREEN: COP26 still far from comprehensive agreement
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Heavy rain causes floods and blackouts in Sarajevo
    6 days ago
  2. Poland and Hungary report highest new COVID-19 cases since April
    6 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    20 days ago
  4. Hundreds of Middle Eastern migrants storm Polish border with Belarus in biggest clash yet
    3 days ago
  5. Uzbekistan rising
    6 days ago
  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    20 days ago
  2. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    28 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    22 days ago
  4. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    21 days ago
  5. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss